Major Whale Is Betting Big on Ethereum (ETH)

article image
Alex Dovbnya
A prominent whale has made a large bet on Ethereum
Thu, 15/02/2024 - 19:13
Major Whale Is Betting Big on Ethereum (ETH)
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Contents
One significant whale has made a substantial move that signals confidence in Ethereum (ETH) over Bitcoin (BTC). 

According to Lookonchain, a notable cryptocurrency analytics platform, the investor has recently borrowed 280 Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) worth $14.6 million from decentralized finance protocol Aave and converted it into 5,150 ETH. 

This action suggests a bullish stance on Ethereum and a bearish view on Bitcoin, potentially indicating a strategic shift among crypto whales.

Ethereum's new yearly peak  

The price of Ethereum has surged to $2,800, marking its highest point since May 2022 and highlighting a significant rebound in the cryptocurrency market. 

The leap in Ethereum's valuation has been part of a broad market rally, suggesting a restored faith among investors in the digital currency space. 

Ethereum's ascent reflects not only the burgeoning interest in blockchain and decentralized applications but also the inherently volatile nature of the crypto market.

Whale accumulation signaling confidence 

A pivotal factor in Ethereum's price increase is the notable accumulation by a major investor. Detailed tracking by Lookonchain reveals that since the beginning of February, this whale has gathered approximately 69.5K ETH, valued around $179 million, from exchanges such as Binance, Bybit, Bitfinex, and OKEx. 

This amassing of Ethereum has coincided with a near 24% increase in its price over a brief period. Such pronounced whale activities often indicate a robust belief in the asset's prospective performance and typically stimulate further investment from retail and institutional actors alike.

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Popular articles

