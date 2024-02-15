Advertisement
AD

JPMorgan Says Coinbase Now Underweight

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
JPMorgan upgraded its rating on Coinbase to 'Neutral' from 'Underweight,' setting price target of $80
Thu, 15/02/2024 - 16:30
JPMorgan Says Coinbase Now Underweight
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

JPMorgan has revised its stance on Coinbase (COIN), upgrading the cryptocurrency exchange from "Underweight" to "Neutral" with a price target (PT) of $80. 

This adjustment comes after a period of skepticism from the financial giant, concerning the surge in Bitcoin prices driven by the influx of new investments through U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). 

Initially, the launch of these ETFs was met with a sell-off, but it soon translated into significant appreciation for Bitcoin's value, as noted by JPMorgan.

ARK Invest adjusts its Coinbase holdings

Amid these developments, ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, sold $34.3 million worth of Coinbase shares across three different funds. 

This move marked the first sale of Coinbase stock by ARK in a month, taking place just a day before Coinbase was scheduled to report its fourth-quarter earnings. 

Despite this sale, Coinbase's stock has seen an impressive rally that has been bolstered by a broader rally in the cryptocurrency market that has notably lifted Bitcoin above the $52,000 mark. 

Closer look at Coinbase's position

Coinbase is preparing to unveil its earnings later today, and the platform finds itself in a favorable position, riding the wave of rising cryptocurrency values.

However, the shadow of regulatory challenges looms large over the exchange. 

Analysts project that Coinbase will report modest earnings, reflecting the company's resilience and adaptability on a volatile market. 

The expected earnings come after a year of significant growth for Coinbase. This growth is largely attributed to the increasing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies, further accelerated by the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs. 

These ETFs simplify the process of investing in Bitcoin, eliminating the need for technical knowledge of crypto wallets and private keys, thus potentially opening up the market to a wider range of investors.

#JP Morgan News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Key Reasons Why Bitcoin Price Is Pumping, Ripple CEO Celebrates Company's Epic Wins, Shibarium Stuns SHIB Army With Triple-Digit Surge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/02/15 16:32
Key Reasons Why Bitcoin Price Is Pumping, Ripple CEO Celebrates Company's Epic Wins, Shibarium Stuns SHIB Army With Triple-Digit Surge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Solana (SOL) Falling Behind BTC, ETH in Liquidity Index
2024/02/15 16:32
Solana (SOL) Falling Behind BTC, ETH in Liquidity Index
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 400 Million DOGE Sent to Robinhood as Dogecoin Reclaims Spot in Top 10
2024/02/15 16:32
400 Million DOGE Sent to Robinhood as Dogecoin Reclaims Spot in Top 10
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Exverse lands $3M in private round to bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ to life
R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Instant Swaps and Extended Blockchain Support – B2BinPay v19 Arrives
Saudi Fintech Revolution Summit – Saudi’s Digital Finance Frontier: Fintech Unleashed
FiNext Conference Returns to Dubai for its Sixth Edition, Unveiling the Future of Finance and Technology
Blockchain Festival and Traders Fair 2024: Shaping the Future of Finance and Blockchain in Singapore
American University of Sharjah and Sui Launch Blockchain Academy to Seed the Next Generation of web3 Builders
HIPTHER Announces Online Voting Session for GamingTECH Awards 2024, Leading to the Grand Event at the Prague Gaming & TECH Summit
Rabbit Swap Introduces Innovative Cross-Chain Swap Solution
Unveiling The Dragons: The World's First Token Amulets
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

JPMorgan Says Coinbase Now Underweight
Key Reasons Why Bitcoin Price Is Pumping, Ripple CEO Celebrates Company's Epic Wins, Shibarium Stuns SHIB Army With Triple-Digit Surge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Solana (SOL) Falling Behind BTC, ETH in Liquidity Index
Show all