Advertisement
AD

Here's When Bitcoin ETF Likely to Get Green Light, Bloomberg Expert Says, Not Tomorrow

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Bloomberg expert named likely time frame for spot Bitcoin ETF by SEC, and it is not tomorrow
Fri, 5/01/2024 - 16:23
Here's When Bitcoin ETF Likely to Get Green Light, Bloomberg Expert Says, Not Tomorrow
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bloomberg’s ETF research analyst James Seyffart has taken to the Twitter/X social media platform to share his take on the rumors circulating the Crypto Twitter about spot Bitcoin ETF allegedly to be green-lit tomorrow.

A post citing TechCrunch was published by the “Bloomberg Terminal” account, stating that Bitcoin spot ETF is to be approved for “multiple firms’ applications” and “news expected tomorrow.”

Seyffart stated he does not expect Bitcoin ETF to get a go tomorrow, but he named the time frame when he believes this could happen.

Here’s when SEC may approve Bitcoin ETFs per Seyffart

James Seyffart tweeted that he does not believe the securities regulator will approve multiple Bitcoin ETFs tomorrow. He rather expects this important for the cryptocurrency industry event to happen between Jan. 8 and 10, as other experts predicted before.

Earlier this week, Matrixport published an article stating that the Securities and Exchange Commission of the U.S. is unlikely to green-light spot Bitcoin ETFs in January, contrary to the crypto community’s expectations.

This triggered a massive Bitcoin crash of 7%, making it lose the $45,000 level. An astounding wave of liquidations emerged as $730 million worth of cryptocurrency assets, mainly Bitcoin and Ethereum positions, were liquidated by traders in an attempt to save their funds.

Related
Anthony Scaramucci's 'Bullish' Tweet Excites Crypto Community: Details

Lark Davis on Bitcoin ETFs

Prominent crypto YouTuber Lark Davis believes that the approval of Bitcoin ETFs is unnecessary for Bitcoin to reach a new ATH. In today’s tweet, he stated that the previous peak of $69,000 was reached without this factor or without multiple major banks beginning to advocate Bitcoin as it happened in 2023. Davis added that “Bitcoin reached $69,000 without a USA BTC ETF. Without every institutional sales team pushing it to their clients. Without a Hong Kong ETF. Without fair accounting rules.”

Therefore, he said that in the long run, it does not matter whether the Bitcoin ETF gets the green light today or later this year or gets rejected by the SEC at all. Bitcoin has managed to reach $45,000 once again without any ETFs or Wall Street funds coming in, Davis emphasized. He believes Bitcoin will be able to reach a $10 trillion market capitalization value without them too.

#Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Arbitrum Surpasses Ethereum in DEX Volume
2024/01/05 16:21
Arbitrum Surpasses Ethereum in DEX Volume
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB, PEPE and BONK Rivalry Takes New Twist Amid Changing Goals
2024/01/05 16:21
SHIB, PEPE and BONK Rivalry Takes New Twist Amid Changing Goals
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Cardano (ADA) Surges 245% Ahead of Ethereum (ETH) in Development Race
2024/01/05 16:21
Cardano (ADA) Surges 245% Ahead of Ethereum (ETH) in Development Race
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Mint and Trade Real-World Addresses Onchain with PropyKeys dApp, Part of Propy Ecosystem
Unveiling Tomorrow: Kuwait's Central Agency for Information Technology Joins Forces with IDC to Showcase the Future of IT in an 'AI Everywhere' World
Solana-based Card Strategy Racing Game MixMob Racer1 Launches with Race-to-Earn Mechanics
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Here's When Bitcoin ETF Likely to Get Green Light, Bloomberg Expert Says, Not Tomorrow
Arbitrum Surpasses Ethereum in DEX Volume
SHIB, PEPE and BONK Rivalry Takes New Twist Amid Changing Goals
Show all