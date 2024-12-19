Advertisement
    Lunex Network (LNEX) Pre-Sale Targets New Audience as Pepe (PEPE) Sees Local Top

    article image
    Guest Author
    Lunex Network (LNEX) pre-sale entered fresh phase
    Thu, 19/12/2024 - 13:46
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The crypto market is still in a bull cycle, despite the recent correction. Pepe (PEPE) is one of the cryptos that embodies this, showing a head and shoulders pattern that could start a rally to $0.000055. This technical formation is considered a bullish indicator and traders and investors wait for the next breakout. 

    At the same time, Lunex Network (LNEX) , a novel ICO, demonstrates potential.

    Pepe (PEPE) forms bullish pattern 

    Crypto enthusiasts called Pepe coin the new asset of the meme coin market. They made this judgment after Elon Musk quoted a tweet having a picture of the Pepe (PEPE) frog mascot. The X CEO who replied with "Amazing" has always been an ardent supporter of Dogecoin. 

    However, it is unclear if Musk has changed sides. Meanwhile, it predicts the Pepe coin price could rally to $0.00005 in the next few weeks. According to them, the memecoin has formed a head and shoulder pattern on the Pepe price chart. 

    However, bulls must maintain the support around $0.00002241 for this prediction to materialize. On the flip side, a downtrend could push PEPE to retest the support at $0.00001725.

    In the meantime, most of the coin's technical indicators are pointing towards a price surge. Its relative strength index is in the overbought region which is a sign of high buying pressure. Other indicators like the Hull Moving Average (9) are flashing a buy signal which supports a potential upside.

    Lunex Network (LNEX) welcomes new surge in bullish cycle

    The Lunex Network (LNEX) is coming into the DeFi market with exciting features like full asset control, multi-chain swaps, and high staking rewards. Lunex is in the presale stage and is priced at $0.0046 while raising over $5.2 million. Lunex is non-custodial, meaning that the users own their assets and private keys. Also, there is no KYC policy. 

    The platform offers anonymity which is suitable for users who do not want the authorities or third parties to regulate their transactions. Cross-chain compatibility is another special feature of Lunex Network. It allows users to trade more than 50,000 assets across different blockchains. 

    This cross-chain flexibility allows the user to manage different portfolios without having to switch between platforms, making Lunex the go-to platform for every DeFi user. For the $LNEX token holders, Lunex provides staking services where stakers earn up to 18% Annual Percentage Yield in passive income for holding their coins for 30 days. 

    In addition, Lunex has developed a Pro plan for top traders where they can get cashback for completed transactions, better staking options, and AML wallet checks. This is a special offer for high-volume traders and investors to improve their experience on the platform with additional features and security. 

    In AML wallet checks, Pro users can also see if the wallets they are interacting with have met the compliance level, making every transaction safe for the user.

    You can find more information about Lunex Network (LNEX) here:

    Website: Lunex Network

    Telegram: Join Our Telegram Community

    Twitter: Follow Us On X

    #Lunex Network
