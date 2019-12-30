Back
Litecoin's MimbleWimble Implementation Reaches Crucial Milestone: Details

0
📰 News
  • Vladislav Sopov
    📰 News

    The author of MimbleWimble’s protocol, which is being built as a Litecoin blockchain add-on, published a progress report that the core protocol design is ready!

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

David Burkett, Developer of the Grin++ and Beam blockchains and the main contributor of Litecoin's implementation of MimbleWimble's privacy protocol, published his first progress report for the Litecoin Foundation.

From Grin to Litecoin

Mr. Burkett stated that most of the released code had already been written for Grin++. In doing so, Mr. Burkett double-checked every line of code because he was previously on a tight deadline to release the code.

Based on this report, the core logic will be shared between Grin++ and Litecoin. The main progress achieved was the standardization of patterns. This was followed by inconsistently backfilling missing tests and having to add better documentation.

Mr. Burkett also shared his plans for January. He will reconsider a method for code building, transfer all Grin progress to the Litecoin blockchain, and move the database implementations over to a unique development toolkit called libmw-core.

Community-Driven Development

This December, David Burket started contributing full-time to implementing MimbleWimble into Litecoin's protocol. In accordance with the decision by the Litecoin Foundation, this initiative was partly crowdfunded.

Charlie Lee, the Father of Litecoin, re-doubled every donation from the Litecoin community to cover the $6,000 in monthly expenses.

MimbleWimble' protocol will be used to upgrade Litecoin's network privacy and security.

Will this implementation be fruitful for Litecoin? Share your thoughts in the Comments Section below!

#Litecoin News

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Original U.Today article

XRP Price Prediction: Is Resistance at $0.198 Holding XRP Back?

0
📈 Price Predictions
  • Bogdan Zarutsky
    📈 Price Predictions

    Pressure on XRP and the cryptocurrency market continues to be exerted by Chinese authorities. Currently, the Chinese government is trying to weaken the mining industry.

Cover image via

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Contents

The pressure on XRP and the cryptocurrency market continues to be exerted by the actions of the Chinese authorities. 

According to the news, the Chinese government is trying to weaken the mining industry:

  • Assets of Century Cloud Core, a subsidiary of the mining firm Bitmain, were frozen
  • The Head of MicroBT, a company that manufactures equipment for cryptocurrency mining, was arrested
  • As part of a fight against stealing electricity, a large number of ASIC miners have been confiscated

XRP/USD Over a Four-Hour (H4) Period

XRPUSD H4 Price Prediction
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Looking at the four-hour period, XRP/USD maintained neutrality. At the same time, the chart overcame a downtrend, which is good news. However, the level near the $0.198 region has kept the price from growing any further.

XRP/USD Over an Hour (H1) Period

XRPUSD H1Price Prediction
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

The hour period completely repeats the four-hour period. The force of the bulls is not enough to break the aforementioned level.

It is important to note that the actions by the Chinese authorities look rather strange, given the fact that mining in China is not officially prohibited. 
Even optimistic comments by Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse, who managed to attract investments a record $200 million in 2019, could not help XRP.

What Can Strengthen XRP/USD in the Near Future?

Ripple is heading to Brazil to forge a new partnership there.
Brazil is a leader in innovative technologies and is ready to open up this path for the rest of Latin America.

In addition to Brazil, Ripple is focused on expansion into several other South American countries including Chile, Peru, and Argentina.

As a Side Note:

The company is currently working with Santander Brasil, Bradesco, and Banco Rendimento, which utilizes a payment system but does not yet use XRP.

#Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Bogdan Zarutsky

Bogdan Zarutsky is a stock market specialist. The first steps in the world of finance he made back in 2006. Bogdan's professional interests include technical analysis, in particular Elliott wave analysis, fundamental analysis, intraday trading, risk management.

In addition, Bogdan is the author of analytical articles on fundamental analysis for stock and currency markets.

