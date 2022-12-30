XRP and LTC Margin Trading Pairs Added by Bitget Exchange

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget has introduced new trading pairs for margin trading with XRP and Litecoin (LTC)

According to a recent announcement, cryptocurrency exchange Bitget has added XRP/USDT and LTC/USDT pairs for cross and isolated margin spot trading.

Cryptocurrency margin trading is a form of trading that allows traders to borrow money from a broker or lender to increase their buying power and investment returns.

It involves borrowing funds from an entity such as a lender or broker, in order to buy and sell cryptocurrencies on the market using more money than what the trader originally had. This can result in larger profits, but it also exposes traders to greater risk.

Cross-margin trading and isolated margin trading refer to two different methods of how a trader can manage their risk and exposure on financial derivatives exchanges.

Cross margin trading allows traders to use the same margin balance for all of their active positions, effectively merging them into one position, with the benefit of increased buying power but often increased risk during a leveraged or highly volatile market. Isolated margin trading allows traders to set up a dedicated full or partial margin for each open position and closely monitor the performance of each position separately. This enables traders to divide their funds for better risk control and to reduce overall exposure.

According to data provided by CoinMarketCap, XRP is the fourth most traded cryptocurrency on BitGet.