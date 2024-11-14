    Litecoin (LTC) Comes out as Meme Coin, Price Goes Nuts: Details

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Litecoin (LTC) rockets 13% after it suddenly announced itself as meme coin
    Thu, 14/11/2024 - 10:40
    Litecoin (LTC) Comes out as Meme Coin, Price Goes Nuts: Details
    Interesting and unexpected narratives continue to rule the crypto market and influence asset prices on it when, amid a new wave of meme mania, market old-timer Litecoin (LTC) announced that it too is identifying itself as a meme cryptocurrency given current market conditions.

    Apparently the Litecoin team was impressively influenced by yesterday's frenzy amid the listings of tokens like dogwifhat (WIF) and Pepe Coin (PEPE) on major U.S. exchange Coinbase. Moreover, the frog token was also listed on Robinhood US, the leading brokerage platform in the States. 

    As a result, the price of PEPE rose by 50% yesterday at its peak, breaking the historical record of its value and setting a new one. However, it did not last long either, as PEPE rose another 10% today, and its all-time high is now set at $0.00002597 on Binance.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    As for dogwifhat (WIF), which has become a true 2024 sensation, the Solana-based meme cryptocurrency featuring a cute dog wearing a knitted hat was also listed on Coinbase yesterday and as a result rose over 65% intraday, going from a low of $2.87 to a high of $4.734. 

    Not surprisingly, against this backdrop, Litecoin, which was conceived as a Bitcoin analog back then in 2013, also decided to declare itself a meme coin. While WIF and PEPE, which appeared in 2023, have already reached capitalizations of $4.17 billion and $9.43 billion, respectively, LTC, which is already 11 years old, has a capitalization of $6.16 billion - and this after today's growth of 13% on this humorous announcement.

