    Dogecoin's (DOGE) Path to $0.150 Is Clear If This 36 Billion Resistance Is Broken

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Dogecoin might enjoy strong growth in foreseeable future as key resistance is broken
    Thu, 26/09/2024 - 10:55
    Dogecoin's (DOGE) Path to $0.150 Is Clear If This 36 Billion Resistance Is Broken
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market is beginning to see signs of life for Dogecoin as it recently broke through the crucial $0.111 resistance level. This is an important development because the $0.111 zone is a significant level, where 62,270 addresses held over 36 billion DOGE, which previously served as a formidable barrier.

    Advertisement

    With Dogecoin's ability to turn this resistance into support, an obvious route for additional upward movement now exists. Should DOGE be able to hold its position above $0.111, breaking past such a significant resistance would pave the way for a possible bullish breakout. Bulls are probably going to mount a strong defense at this level since it has turned into critical support.

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    If it holds, Dogecoin might grow even more and hit $0.150 in the future. The absence of substantial supply walls above the $0.111 barrier is a major component bolstering this optimistic outlook. Bulls might have a chance to drive the price toward the next psychological resistance level at $0.150 as long as there is not any significant selling pressure in the near future.

    HOT Stories
    SHI Stablecoin May Be Launched Soon, SHIB Team Hints, Sharing Crucial Details
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns Users to Buy Bitcoin for 'Terrifying' Reason
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Brink as Legendary Trader Brandt Warns About Ominous Pattern
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Bullish, XRP Getting Closer to Edge, Solana (SOL) Fails at $150 Once Again

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns Users to Buy Bitcoin for 'Terrifying' Reason
    Thu, 09/26/2024 - 07:54
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns Users to Buy Bitcoin for 'Terrifying' Reason
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    A strong breakout could spur additional buying interest and support the trend's continuation as Dogecoin continues to garner market attention. However, the state of the market and the degree of bullish momentum will determine how long this rally lasts. Dogecoin may establish a strong uptrend if buyers keep control and volume rises. 

    Conversely, a drawback that could cause DOGE to forfeit its recent gains would result from a failure to hold the $0.111 support. As things stand right now, $0.150 might be the target, and the coming days will be critical in deciding whether Dogecoin can sustain its positive breakout and advance further. The ability of DOGE to maintain important support levels and build on its recent strength will continue to be the market's main concern.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 26, 2024 - 9:26
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Shoots up 647% as Price Rallies 13%
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Sep 26, 2024 - 9:21
    SHI Stablecoin May Be Launched Soon, SHIB Team Hints, Sharing Crucial Details
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 10:26
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Aug 31, 2024 - 11:00
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound in September?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Webs Week 2024 Delivers an Exceptional Networking and Knowledge Exchange Experience
    BITmarkets Releases End-Year Update Highlighting Key Crypto Game-Changers for 2024
    EOS Network significantly upgrades with 1-Second Transaction Finality
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin's (DOGE) Path to $0.150 Is Clear If This 36 Billion Resistance Is Broken
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Shoots up 647% as Price Rallies 13%
    SHI Stablecoin May Be Launched Soon, SHIB Team Hints, Sharing Crucial Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD