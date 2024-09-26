1.4 Billion DOGE in 48 Hours – What's Happening?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Crypto analyst and trader Ali Martinez shared a Dogecoin graph provided by analytics company Santiment.

By doing so, he spread the word about a staggering amount of the original meme cryptocurrency, DOGE, getting absorbed by the market. According to the Santiment chart, more than 1.40 billion DOGE coins have been bought by crypto whales over the past two days.

In fiat terms, they have scooped up approximately $140 million worth of those meme coins.

Dogecoin looks to confirm bullish rally

As reported by U.Today recently, Dogecoin has reached several other milestones in terms of analytics, including a massive surge of more than $1 billion in trading volume. Open Interest (OI) in DOGE also went up significantly, soaring by 2.24% to reach $530.78 million.

Earlier today, Ali Martinez shared a DOGE chart by IntoTheBlock. This data shows that the meme cryptocurrency soared past the important $0.111 resistance – the area where 62,270 addresses hold more than 36 billion Dogecoin. Should the meme coin maintain this important level, its bullish breakout could be confirmed. Currently, Martinez stated, “With no major supply walls in sight, the path to $0.150 looks clear!”

At the time of this writing, the largest meme cryptocurrency by market capitalization size is changing hands at $0.1153 after a 5.7% surge in the past 24 hours.

Dogecoin founder makes important statement

This week, one of the two Dogecoin founders, Billy Markus, known by the pseudonym Shibetoshi Nakamoto on social media, created a sort of AMA (“ask me anything”) session in the comments to his tweet about crypto.

In that post, Markus refuted the allegations that he ever created any cryptocurrency after making Dogecoin in 2013 with Jackson Palmer and Bells before that. Markus stressed that he has no intention whatsoever to create or work on any other cryptocurrency ever again. “Anything claiming i am affiliated is lying,” he added.

While answering questions in the comments, Shibetoshi Nakamoto said that he would never create another meme coin and refuted claims that he is the mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto.

Markus made another important comment, addressed to the crypto community, this time talking about the Ethereum chain and tokens created on it. He emphasized that “any ethereum token claiming it was made in 2013 is a very obvious lie” since Ethereum did not exist until 2015.