    Crucial Bitcoin Call Issued by Michael Saylor as Bears Take Over

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 20/08/2025 - 13:08
    Bitcoin permabull Saylor has given three-word guidance to BTC community
    Crucial Bitcoin Call Issued by Michael Saylor as Bears Take Over
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Michael Saylor, a renowned Bitcoin evangelist and cofounder of Strategy, has taken to his X account to address the global BTC community with an important message. Basically, he once again warned them not to sell their Bitcoin and to remain bullish on its future price and potential.

    Saylor issues three-word Bitcoin statement

    Strategy’s cofounder and its executive chairman, Saylor, published an AI-created image of himself dressed like a hunter and walking in the woods with a bear following him.

    Saylor’s message this time was a simple one, directly related to the cryptocurrency market: “Ignore the Bears,” where the “B” was written with four vertical strokes — a symbol of Bitcoin.

    Meanwhile, Saylor’s treasury company, Strategy, continues to accumulate digital gold. On Monday, it announced buying the dip and adding 430 Bitcoins worth $51.4 million. Currently, Strategy holds 629,376 BTC, equal to $71,508,316,492.

    Bitcoin price tumbles

    Over the past week, the bellwether cryptocurrency has displayed a decline by more than 8%, falling from the all-time high of around $124,000 per Bitcoin. Over the last day, BTC has shed almost 2% and in total has lost around 3.66% since the start of the week.

    Once Bitcoin hit the new historic price peak, traders began to lock in profits, plus, many positions were liquidated across various crypto exchanges, which caused a drastic price plunge. Meanwhile, Ethereum continues to grow in price, having reached $4,200 this week, along with facing substantial ETF inflows this month. An all-time high of over $1 billion was reached around a week ago. Some analysts believe that ETH may outperform BTC in this market cycle.

