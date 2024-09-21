    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Breaks Silence on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bollinger Band creator John Bollinger offers insight on current BTC price action
    Sat, 21/09/2024 - 12:47
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Breaks Silence on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Legendary trader John Bollinger has shared his insights on the current Bitcoin (BTC) price action, offering his analysis of the market's movements. Known for his creation of the Bollinger Bands, a widely used technical analysis tool, Bollinger's observations remain valued by the crypto community.

    Advertisement

    Bollinger observes a W pattern forming on the weekly Bitcoin chart, marking a bullish setup. "Nice little W pattern on the weekly BTCUSD chart. I drew a regression channel to highlight the flag that is forming. Bullish setup, Awaiting confirmation," the Bollinger band creator wrote in a recent tweet.

    A "W" pattern marks a double bottom, often regarded as a bullish signal. A double bottom is formed following a single rounding bottom pattern which can also be the first sign of a potential reversal.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Bitcoin to Skyrocket After Fed Rate Cut, Anthony Scaramucci Makes Epic BTC Prediction
    Wed, 09/18/2024 - 12:36
    Bitcoin to Skyrocket After Fed Rate Cut, Anthony Scaramucci Makes Epic BTC Prediction
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Breaks Silence on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action: Details
    0 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    '$1 Million Bitcoin' Samson Mow Says Godzilla Candle Coming: Details
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals When Bitcoin Will Hit $1 Million

    Bollinger mentioned a regression channel — a three-line technical indicator used to analyze the upper and lower limits of an existing trend, implying that he is closely watching Bitcoin's price as it trades within this channel.

    Based on the regression channel, Bollinger observes that Bitcoin might be in the process of forming a bullish flag pattern, a classic continuation pattern that suggests the possibility of an upward breakout after a period of consolidation; for this, he awaits confirmation.

    BTC price action

    Bitcoin (BTC) increased its one-week gains to 10% after an eventful week that saw rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve, a pause in cuts by the Bank of England and a decision to hold rates by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) on Friday.

    Related
    $250 Million Bitcoin in 24 Hours: Here's What's Happening
    Tue, 09/17/2024 - 15:24
    $250 Million Bitcoin in 24 Hours: Here's What's Happening
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Bitcoin soared this week, coinciding with a surge in the equities market as the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by 50 basis points. Bitcoin rallied for four days in a row, reaching a high of $64,140 in Friday's trading session before reducing gains.

    At the time of writing, BTC was down 0.63% in the last 24 hours to $63,087 and up 6.97% so far in September, which is often its weakest month of the year.

    According to IntoTheBlock, Bitcoin has become increasingly dominant over Ethereum and stablecoins, with a 6% increase in its dominance year-to-date.

    #John Bollinger #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 21, 2024 - 12:15
    0 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Sep 21, 2024 - 12:00
    $207 Million in Chainlink (LINK) Stuns Crypto Exchange Binance
    News
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Sep 21, 2024 - 12:47
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Breaks Silence on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action: Details
    John BollingerBitcoinCryptocurrency influencer
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 21, 2024 - 12:15
    0 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Shiba Inu
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Sep 21, 2024 - 12:00
    $207 Million in Chainlink (LINK) Stuns Crypto Exchange Binance
    Chainlink (LINK) News
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Sep 21, 2024 - 11:45
    Dogecoin Founder Spills Beans on His Epic Draining DOGE Sale
    Dogecoin co-founderDogecoin
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Sep 21, 2024 - 11:30
    Scaramucci Endorses Solana in Epic Crypto Forecast
    SolanaAnthony Scaramucci
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Stashes Announces Presale of $STSH Token with Multi-Chain Accessibility
    Catizen’s $CATI Token Lists on Multiple Exchanges
    LBank Successfully Concludes 'Meet Your Meme' TOKEN2049 Afterparty in Singapore
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Breaks Silence on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action: Details
    0 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    $207 Million in Chainlink (LINK) Stuns Crypto Exchange Binance
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD