PointPay
PointPay

Leading Chinese Mining Company Canaan Will Start Operations in New Country

News
Wed, 06/23/2021 - 10:11
article image
Alihuseyn Gulu-Zada
After China's scandalous decision on Bitcoin, Canaan mining company will start operating in another country.
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Canaan, one of the largest miner producers in the Bitcoin industry, announced on Wednesday that it will start mining Bitcoin in Kazakhstan. The company will use self-developed devices to generate Bitcoin.

The China-based miner manufacturer, which has offices in Beijing and Hangzhou, will continue to sell ASIC devices to miners, while conducting its own mining operations in Kazakhstan.

Founded in 2013, Canaan expects this to expand the company's corporate scale and client base. It is stated that the company has already started shipping Avalon model devices that it will use for mining.

Nasdaq-listed Canaan reported net income of $61.5 million in the first quarter of this year, generating almost 6x more revenue (in yuan terms) than the same period of the previous year.

The company, which had only earned income from mining equipment, was therefore dependent on a single source of income. In another press release published on June 7, Canaan announced that it will open its first customer service abroad in Kazakhstan, where customers will be provided with testing and maintenance services.

Canaan CEO Zhang Nangeng challenged China's restrictions on cryptocurrency mining, saying earlier this month that "Bitcoin miners provide employment in poor areas." The post-soviet country of Kazakhstan continues to be one of the frequent destinations of miners after the restrictions imposed in China.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alihuseyn Gulu-Zada

Alihuseyn received a Philological education and a certificate in Philosophy from Yale University. He worked as a journalist-analyst for the state publication Trend News Agency. At the same time, he is an academic singer-baritone and composer. Alihuseyn is involded in cryptocurrency and blockchain since 2017 and is an enthusiast in this field. He considers blockchain technology revolutionary and capable of changing. In this area, he wrote several theoretical and analytical works.

