Largest Korean Exchange Adds PEPE/USDT Pair, PEPE Soars 13%

Chinese cryptocurrency journalist and blogger Colin Wu has reported about Upbit, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in South Korea, adding two new meme coin pairs. PEPE and BRETT will be trading against the dollar-backed USDT coin.

PEPE, BRETT pairs added by Upbit, price skyrockets

Meme coin PEPE was launched in April 2023 on the Ethereum chain by a group of anonymous developers inspired by the popular internet meme character Pepe the Frog. The coin quickly gained traction among investors and was added by major crypto exchanges, including the Binance behemoth. This meme coin brought a significant change to the cryptocurrency space since all meme coins before it were based mostly on dog breeds, with Shiba Inu being the most popular one for that goal.

BRETT was released in February 2024 on the Base chain built by the Coinbase trading platform. The coin was named after Brett, a character from the American cartoonist Matt Fury's “Boy's Club.”

Upbit, South Korea's largest cryptocurrency exchange, announced the addition of USDT trading pairs for Brett (BRETT) and Pepe (PEPE). BRETT and PEPE are both memecoins. Binance Futures will launch the BRETTUSDT Perpetual Contract with up to 50x leverage.https://t.co/apzyvjoqr7 — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 20, 2024

The PEPE price reacted to that news by soaring more than 13% - from $0.00000720 to the $0.00000816 price tag within the last 24 hours. By now, the price has taken a small hit, falling by almost 2%.

As for BRETT, the 69th largest cryptocurrency, according to CoinMarketCap, it demonstrated a much stronger reaction to the new listing in South Korea. Within the last 24 hours, this token soared by 25% and is changing hands at $0.09318 at the time of this writing.

Justin Sun expects millions of meme coin users on Tron

On Monday, founder of the Tron blockchain Justin Sun published a tweet in which he elaborated on the success of meme coins in the crypto space. He claims that “The success of meme tokens isn't by chance.” He believes that a large contribution to the success is usually made by the community that forms around a coin.

“The community can share in the success of the cryptocurrency,” Sun tweeted. In another tweet, he mentioned that he had had a talk with “several major meme community leaders” discussing the meme ecosystem on the Tron chain. Sun proudly shared that these leaders plan to bring “millions of users” to the Tron community. They “can't wait to join the Tron ecosystem as soon as possible.”