    Largest Korean Exchange Adds PEPE/USDT Pair, PEPE Soars 13%

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Upbit trading platform launches PEPE and BRETT pairs to expand trading options for its customers
    Tue, 20/08/2024 - 12:00
    Largest Korean Exchange Adds PEPE/USDT Pair, PEPE Soars 13%
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Chinese cryptocurrency journalist and blogger Colin Wu has reported about Upbit, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in South Korea, adding two new meme coin pairs. PEPE and BRETT will be trading against the dollar-backed USDT coin.

    PEPE, BRETT pairs added by Upbit, price skyrockets

    Meme coin PEPE was launched in April 2023 on the Ethereum chain by a group of anonymous developers inspired by the popular internet meme character Pepe the Frog. The coin quickly gained traction among investors and was added by major crypto exchanges, including the Binance behemoth. This meme coin brought a significant change to the cryptocurrency space since all meme coins before it were based mostly on dog breeds, with Shiba Inu being the most popular one for that goal.

    BRETT was released in February 2024 on the Base chain built by the Coinbase trading platform. The coin was named after Brett, a character from the American cartoonist Matt Fury's “Boy's Club.”

    HOT Stories
    Largest Korean Exchange Adds PEPE/USDT Pair, PEPE Soars 13%
    Bitcoin Is Form of Art: Yuval Noah Harari
    Elon Musk Stuns Dogecoin Community With New Post
    Solana Users Targeted with Malicious Chrome Extension

    The PEPE price reacted to that news by soaring more than 13% - from $0.00000720 to the $0.00000816 price tag within the last 24 hours. By now, the price has taken a small hit, falling by almost 2%.

    As for BRETT, the 69th largest cryptocurrency, according to CoinMarketCap, it demonstrated a much stronger reaction to the new listing in South Korea. Within the last 24 hours, this token soared by 25% and is changing hands at $0.09318 at the time of this writing.

    Related
    Bitcoin Is Form of Art: Yuval Noah Harari
    Tue, 08/20/2024 - 11:55
    Bitcoin Is Form of Art: Yuval Noah Harari
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Justin Sun expects millions of meme coin users on Tron

    On Monday, founder of the Tron blockchain Justin Sun published a tweet in which he elaborated on the success of meme coins in the crypto space. He claims that “The success of meme tokens isn't by chance.” He believes that a large contribution to the success is usually made by the community that forms around a coin.

    “The community can share in the success of the cryptocurrency,” Sun tweeted. In another tweet, he mentioned that he had had a talk with “several major meme community leaders” discussing the meme ecosystem on the Tron chain. Sun proudly shared that these leaders plan to bring “millions of users” to the Tron community. They “can't wait to join the Tron ecosystem as soon as possible.”

    #PEPE Coin #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Cryptocurrency exchange
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 20, 2024 - 12:26
    Vitalik Buterin Gives Elon Musk Important Advice
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 20, 2024 - 12:13
    Epic 644.8% Anomaly Hits Shiba Inu's Shibarium
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CryptoGames Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Exciting Events and New Opportunities
    LBank Celebrates 9th Anniversary with Over $1,000,000 in Prizes
    Holonym Foundation Emerges with $5.5 Million Seed Funding to Provide Global Digital Personhood with Human Keys
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Vitalik Buterin Gives Elon Musk Important Advice
    Epic 644.8% Anomaly Hits Shiba Inu's Shibarium
    $2.47 Billion XRP in 24 Hours, What Happened?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD