    Half a Trillion Pepe Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mysterious meme coin whale liquidated half-trillion Pepe coins worth $4 million on Kraken in lightning-fast manner
    Thu, 15/08/2024 - 14:30
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The meme coin market saw a major shake-up in the last 24 hours as a huge transfer of Pepe Coin (PEPE) took place. As on-chain data from Lookonchain revealed, a high-profile investor sold a whopping 500 billion PEPE, valued at around $4 million, directly to Kraken, a top U.S.-based crypto exchange.

    The transfer of half a trillion frog-themed meme coins was completed in just 15 minutes. Before this sudden move, the same whale had already built up a big position of 750.38 billion PEPE, worth around $8.34 million, through purchases on Kraken.

    The latest divestment, however, leaves the holder with a much smaller position of 250.33 billion PEPE, currently valued at $2.02 million. As things stand, this big sell-off cost the whale over $2.3 million.

    Pepe Coin (PEPE) price outlook

    Meanwhile, the price of the popular meme cryptocurrency demonstrated mixed trading in this 24 hours, as did the whole market, if we are being honest. Thus, the price of PEPE first soared by 6%, where it met a resistance at around $0.0000085. After that, meme coin quotes dipped to $0.0000077, where they found support.

    Article image
    PEPE to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Such major transactions can cause big price swings and affect the overall market mood. However, in this case, it may be a sign of a bottom coming soon, as the capitulation of whales worth millions of dollars looks much more like what Nathan Rothschild once called "blood on the streets."

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

