Large Ethereum Whales Add Whopping 3.5 Million ETH to Their Bags

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Ethereum (ETH) whale investors have continued to accumulate the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Data from Santiment shows that since Sept. 11, Ethereum whale addresses that hold one million or more ETH have collectively added 3.5 million more coins.

The addition marks an increase of 14% to the ETH holdings of the billionaire whales during the period since the Merge . It also pushes the cumulative holdings of 132 or so wallets that fall in this cohort to an all-time high balance of 28.55 million ETH — worth approximately $36 billion at the time of writing.

🐳 Since September 11th, #Ethereum billionaire whale addresses holding 1M or more $ETH have collectively added 3.5M more coins. This has increased their cumulative bags by +14%. There are currently 132 such addresses in existence. https://t.co/iek4uXbJjV pic.twitter.com/dlCdDkO0Bm — Santiment (@santimentfeed) October 19, 2022

In contrast, ETH sharks and whales — the cohort of investors below billionaire whales that hold between 100 and 1 million ETH tokens — have been selling off their ETH holdings according to previous Santiment data. Notably, the redistribution trend started shortly after the Ethereum blockchain's migration to using a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism according to previous

ETH market continues to be dominated by bearish sentiments

Despite the telling whale activity and new blockchain dynamics introduced by the Merge, the price of ETH has continued to trade largely in the red. ETH is down about 6.21% in the last month, according to data from CoinMarketCap . On the day, the token is changing hands at around $1,270, down 1.9%, at the time of writing.

Ads