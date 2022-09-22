Ethereum Whales Rapidly Dropped Their Holdings After Merge, Here's Why

Thu, 09/22/2022 - 08:33
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Most of Ethereum selling pressure was provided by retail sellers
Ethereum Whales Rapidly Dropped Their Holdings After Merge, Here's Why
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Following the successful Merge update, large Ethereum holders started to rapidly redistribute their holdings on the market, which could have been the main source of large selling pressure that pushed ETH's price to the July level.

In the past six days, addresses holding from 1,000 to 10,000 ETH have dropped 2.24% of their cumulative holdings, which, considering their relative size on the market, is a noteworthy spike in selling pressure.

Despite the high liquidity of Ethereum markets and one of the biggest market capitalizations, market makers could not negate the massive sell-side trading volume that then affected the price of the asset.

The chart provided by Santiment suggests that accumulation ahead of the Merge was mostly speculative and investors did not aim to hold the asset after the update, since such a rapid increase in selling pressure cannot be completely natural.

Related
Ethereum on Proof-of-Stake: Comprehensive Guide to The Merge

The "sell the news" narrative appeared on the market weeks before the Merge date. However, only a few days prior to the update, the sentiment changed to "buy the news" for undisclosed reasons.

A shift in investors' mindsets was most likely the precise reason why Ethereum rallied by more than 10% a few days ahead of the update implementation. Unfortunately, almost immediately after the PoW algorithm became obsolete, Ether started to lose its value on the market.

The technical perspective of ETH is also depressing since the asset has dropped below the 50-day Moving Average and is no longer in the uptrend. The trading volume remains steady, showing that the trend is not yet fading, and we might see a drop toward new lows, especially if the cryptocurrency market does not recover in the foreseeable future.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image While Dogecoin Has $7 Billion Market Cap, Bear Market Is Far from Over, Says Prominent Fund Manager
09/22/2022 - 10:40
While Dogecoin Has $7 Billion Market Cap, Bear Market Is Far from Over, Says Prominent Fund Manager
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image XRP Is up 26% in Week, Here Are Two Factors That Contributed to Recent Rise
09/22/2022 - 10:25
XRP Is up 26% in Week, Here Are Two Factors That Contributed to Recent Rise
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple vs. SEC: Latest Development Could Be Boon for Regulatory Clarity
09/22/2022 - 05:30
Ripple vs. SEC: Latest Development Could Be Boon for Regulatory Clarity
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya