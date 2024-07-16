Dogecoin Sees Epic 90% Pump in Volume as DOGE ETF Talks Heat Up

Major meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin is seeing an epic surge in trading activity as the volume of derivatives on DOGE has increased by more than 90% in the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

According to CoinGlass, the turnover of Dogecoin perpetual futures has reached the $1.69 billion mark, almost doubling from the day before. Furthermore, according to CoinMarketCap, the volume of DOGE trading on the spot market increased by 64.99% to $1.05 billion.

DOGE to USD by CoinMarketCap

Summing up, we get a figure of around $2.7 billion for DOGE turnover across various markets. Considering that the market cap of the meme cryptocurrency is $17.83 billion, the ratio of volume to this figure is 15%, which is quite an increase in trading activity.

When Dogecoin ETF?

The increased attention on Dogecoin is likely due to market speculation and renewed rumors of a potential DOGE ETF.

A popular crypto enthusiast known as CryptoKaleo recently reignited discussions on the topic, suggesting that there may be efforts to launch a Dogecoin ETF next year. The significant retail-driven volume seen in stocks such as AMC and GME, coupled with the popularity of Bitcoin ETFs, suggests that a DOGE one could attract significant interest.

While whether a Dogecoin ETF is a possibility this year or next is an open question, it is right now that DOGE is attracting increased attention, turnover and price changes. The focus on a potential meme coin ETF and the significant increase in trading volume underscores the growing market enthusiasm for Dogecoin.