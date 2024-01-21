Advertisement
AD

Key Reasons for Crypto Surge: Dogecoin (DOGE) Spike Boosted by X Payments, Stellar (XLM) and BNB in Green

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
As Dogecoin (DOGE) leads a surprising surge in the cryptocurrency market following X Payments' new venture, other major cryptocurrencies like Stellar (XLM) and BNB also witness gains
Sun, 21/01/2024 - 8:11
Key Reasons for Crypto Surge: Dogecoin (DOGE) Spike Boosted by X Payments, Stellar (XLM) and BNB in Green
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

The cryptocurrency market is witnessing a notable surge, which is led by an unexpected spike in Dogecoin (DOGE), one of the top 20 altcoins. 

This rally was primarily triggered by the integration of X Payments, a significant development in the digital payments sector. 

The meme-based cryptocurrency saw its value soar to a 24-hour high of $0.08996, eventually stabilizing at $0.0785. 

This bullish trend is not limited to Dogecoin; other major cryptocurrencies, including Stellar (XLM) and BNB, are also experiencing some gains.

A meme coin's remarkable ascent

Dogecoin's impressive performance can be attributed to the recent strategic move by X Payments. 

After the launch of their dedicated payments account, the crypto community has been abuzz with speculation regarding the potential implications for various cryptocurrencies. 

Dogecoin, in particular, recorded a substantial double-digit price spike, This surge, however, was followed by a slight retraction, with the coin's value balancing at $0.0785. 

This bullish momentum is not limited to the leading meme coin. Siacoin (SC) has risen by 16.7%, making a significant leap in market capitalization rankings. Chiliz (CHZ) also enjoyed a 12% uptick. 

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Leaving Weak Hands, VanEck's Gabor Gurbacs Says

However, it's not just the lesser-known cryptocurrencies that are in the green; major players like BNB, Stellar (XLM), and Avalanche (AVAX) have recorded modest yet positive increases, each under 2%. 

Contrasting Bitcoin's performance 

In contrast to the altcoin surge, Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, seems to be in a state of limbo. 

Despite the initial excitement surrounding the launch of multiple Bitcoin ETFs, Bitcoin's price has unexpectedly dropped. 

The introduction of these ETFs was initially seen as a milestone for Bitcoin's mainstream financial adoption. 

However, the current market response suggests a more complex interplay of factors influencing Bitcoin's value, ranging from profit-taking strategies to the reallocation of funds within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $41,618, according to CoinGecko data. 

#Dogecoin News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin Fixes This: Gabor Gurbacs Hints At Solution of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Trouble in Munich
2024/01/21 08:22
Bitcoin Fixes This: Gabor Gurbacs Hints At Solution of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Trouble in Munich
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ethereum ETF to Bring Max Pain for BTC Dominance, Trader Says
2024/01/21 08:22
Ethereum ETF to Bring Max Pain for BTC Dominance, Trader Says
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ripple VP to Launch Blockchain Course in Japan's Top University
2024/01/21 08:22
Ripple VP to Launch Blockchain Course in Japan's Top University
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

ChainGPT Chaingpt Facilitates the Launch of the GT Protocol, Bringing AI-Powered Auto-Trading to Crypto
Nuvo Unveils Nuscription: Revolutionizing Blockchain Trading
U-Hack: The Web3 University Hackathon Series
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Key Reasons for Crypto Surge: Dogecoin (DOGE) Spike Boosted by X Payments, Stellar (XLM) and BNB in Green
Bitcoin Fixes This: Gabor Gurbacs Hints At Solution of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Trouble in Munich
Ethereum ETF to Bring Max Pain for BTC Dominance, Trader Says
Show all