Advertisement
AD

    Key Reason for Bitcoin to Hit $220,000 "Very Soon" Shared by Max Keiser

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Major Bitcoin proponent Max Keiser predicts that Bitcoin will surpass $220,000 within a short term
    Fri, 18/10/2024 - 12:40
    Key Reason for Bitcoin to Hit $220,000 "Very Soon" Shared by Max Keiser
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Max Keiser, Bitcoin maximalist and advisor to El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele on all things Bitcoin, has published a tweet in which he revisited his ultra-bullish prediction for the future price of the world’s largest crypto.

    "Bitcoin to trade over $220,000 very soon"

    Keiser tweeted that Bitcoin is likely to skyrocket to a new all-time high of $220,000 due to a key reason – another safe haven asset, gold, reached a new all-time high of $2,713.88 per ounce for the first time in four years.

    The previous ATH was hit in 2020, when the world faced the pandemic and investors began to enter gold to hedge themselves against low interest rates and the massive amount of quantitative easing.

    HOT Stories
    Key Reason for Bitcoin to Hit $220,000 "Very Soon" Shared by Max Keiser
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 11% in Hours: What's Driving Surge?
    Apple Should Buy $100 Billion of Bitcoin, MicroStrategy’s Saylor Says
    SEC’s Recent Filing Is Good News for XRP Holders

    It seems logical to think that once gold has soared to reach a new all-time high, Bitcoin is likely to do the same in the near future. Keiser believes that BTC will ultimately (and quickly) reach the $220,000 level that he has been predicting over the last few years.

    Advertisement

    This year in September the Fed Reserve decided to switch its stance from a hawkish to a dovish one as the interest rate was slashed by 50 basis points. The Fed hinted that until the end of 2024, a few more interest rate cuts are likely to take place.

    Related
    $1 Million Bitcoin Surprise Epic Statement Made by Samson Mow
    Fri, 10/18/2024 - 09:52
    $1 Million Bitcoin Surprise Epic Statement Made by Samson Mow
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Keiser bets on Bitcoin, not gold

    In a tweet published earlier, Max Keiser said that he expects BRICS to announce the launch of a “gold-backed USD killer” at their conference which is taking place next week in Russia. In July, this organization that consists of several countries announced their intention to launch a payment system similar to SWIFT in order to weaken the domination of SWIFT and the US dollar in global markets.

    They intended to use blockchain for building and running that system and a stablecoin backed by gold that would be based on it, hence US dollar would not be used on that platform.

    Many financial experts expected this gold-backed crypto to launch last year in August but it did not happen. Among them was Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the popular book on managing finance “Rich Dad Poor Dad”. However, Max Keiser added in his tweet that “for every $1 gold moves, Bitcoin moves $20”, thus making a bet on BTC against gold.

    #Max Keiser #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Gold Price #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 18, 2024 - 12:55
    Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Clashes Again With XRP Community, What Happened?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Oct 18, 2024 - 12:48
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for October 18
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's a Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pell Network Secures $3M Funding to Build Omnichain DVS Network
    Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai: A Legendary Gathering of Market Insiders Ahead of the Bull Run
    Boba Network and Thrive Protocol Launch Thrive Boba Ecosystem Grants to Support Web3 Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Clashes Again With XRP Community, What Happened?
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for October 18
    Ripple CTO Comments on SEC Appeal Fail, SHIB Team Member Reveals Crucial Developments, Three Bitcoin Price Levels to Watch Next: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD