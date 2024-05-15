Advertisement
AD

    KangaMoon (KANG) Tokensale Might be Spotlighted in May 2024 as Bitcoin (BTC) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Cryptocurrencies Setting New Local Highs

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    KangaMoon (KANG) multi-level pre-sale campaign welcomes new supporters in Q2 2024
    Wed, 15/05/2024 - 17:18
    KangaMoon (KANG) Tokensale Might be Spotlighted in May 2024 as Bitcoin (BTC) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Cryptocurrencies Setting New Local Highs
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin (BTC) saw a monumental rise during the week where it broke past the $62,000 resistance and reached a maximum value of $64,212.20. This has ignited a rally, as Shiba Inu (SHIB) is now up 170% year-to-date (YTD), fueled by the listing on Nexo and the hard fork to Shibarium.

    KangaMoon (KANG), a presale-stage project, is gaining traction. 

    Supporters of KangaMoon (KANG) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    Bitcoin (BTC) price eclipses $62,000 on the charts 

    Bitcoin (BTC) has showcased a major uptrend during the past week that has ignited a rally for the broader market as-well. Specifically, the year-to-date (YTD) climb for the Bitcoin price was by 130%, and in the past week alone it's up over the $62,000 price barrier. 

    During this time, the Bitcoin crypto spiked to $64.212.20 at its highest level, sparking a major bullish sentiment on its future.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) team shares major announcements

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) is also at an uptrend following the latest market surge following BTC’s bullishness, as it's also undergone a hard fork to Shibarium, its Layer-2 scaling solution. This made transactions on Shibarium much quicker, but alongside that, the Shiba Inu crypto got listed on top of the Nexo exchange.

    This makes SHIB accessible to far more people, and positions it as the best cryptocurrency to invest in. The total Shiba Inu crypto price uptrend was by 170%, and it can soon reach new heights.  

    KangaMoon (KANG) hits new pre-sale milestone

    KangaMoon (KANG) is an upcoming project that has gotten traders excited by introducing Play-to-Earn (P2E) elements alongside Social-Fi, where anyone can earn rewards through playing and actively participating on social media channels.

    Unlike other cryptocurrencies, KangaMoon puts a major focus on the KANG token’s utility, which can make it far more valuable in the long-term, and positioning it as one of the best cryptos.

    Discerning crypto traders are now keeping a close eye on this project, especially as its presale has already exhibited remarkable bullish sentiment.

    It also features a dedicated marketplace, and through strategically rewarding pre-launch social media activity with KANG token, the team has already cultivated a vibrant and enthusiastic user-base. This approach has resulted in a surge of user-participation and content sharing, which can translate towards potentially higher future gains. 

    The team even surprised traders by launching a limited-time Bonus Round following the success of Stage 5 of its presale, and the token has risen from $0.005.

    Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the KangaMoon (KANG) Presale Today!

    Website: https://Kangamoon.com/

    Join Our Telegram Community: https://t.me/Kangamoonofficial

    #KangaMoon
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    related image Another Big Bitcoin ETF Holder Just Rolled In
    2024/05/15 17:26
    Another Big Bitcoin ETF Holder Just Rolled In
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Cardano Skyrockets $500 Million in Market Cap as ADA Price Shines Green
    2024/05/15 17:26
    Cardano Skyrockets $500 Million in Market Cap as ADA Price Shines Green
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Binance Issues Key Announcement for BNB Beacon Chain Users
    2024/05/15 17:26
    Binance Issues Key Announcement for BNB Beacon Chain Users
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ETFSwap (ETFS) Crosses 4,000 Users With $1.5 Million Raised
    LBank's Mother's Day Initiative: Supporting Christ Foundation Orphanage Home and Widows Outreach Center in Nigeria
    Liminal Custody Secures Key ADGM FSP License, Reinforcing Leadership in Digital Asset Custody
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Another Big Bitcoin ETF Holder Just Rolled In
    Cardano Skyrockets $500 Million in Market Cap as ADA Price Shines Green
    Binance Issues Key Announcement for BNB Beacon Chain Users
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD