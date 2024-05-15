KangaMoon (KANG) Tokensale Might be Spotlighted in May 2024 as Bitcoin (BTC) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Cryptocurrencies Setting New Local Highs

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Bitcoin (BTC) saw a monumental rise during the week where it broke past the $62,000 resistance and reached a maximum value of $64,212.20. This has ignited a rally, as Shiba Inu (SHIB) is now up 170% year-to-date (YTD), fueled by the listing on Nexo and the hard fork to Shibarium.

KangaMoon (KANG), a presale-stage project, is gaining traction.

Supporters of KangaMoon (KANG) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here .

Bitcoin (BTC) price eclipses $62,000 on the charts

Bitcoin (BTC) has showcased a major uptrend during the past week that has ignited a rally for the broader market as-well. Specifically, the year-to-date (YTD) climb for the Bitcoin price was by 130%, and in the past week alone it's up over the $62,000 price barrier.

During this time, the Bitcoin crypto spiked to $64.212.20 at its highest level, sparking a major bullish sentiment on its future.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) team shares major announcements

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is also at an uptrend following the latest market surge following BTC’s bullishness, as it's also undergone a hard fork to Shibarium, its Layer-2 scaling solution. This made transactions on Shibarium much quicker, but alongside that, the Shiba Inu crypto got listed on top of the Nexo exchange.

This makes SHIB accessible to far more people, and positions it as the best cryptocurrency to invest in. The total Shiba Inu crypto price uptrend was by 170%, and it can soon reach new heights.

KangaMoon (KANG) hits new pre-sale milestone

KangaMoon (KANG) is an upcoming project that has gotten traders excited by introducing Play-to-Earn (P2E) elements alongside Social-Fi, where anyone can earn rewards through playing and actively participating on social media channels.

Unlike other cryptocurrencies, KangaMoon puts a major focus on the KANG token’s utility, which can make it far more valuable in the long-term, and positioning it as one of the best cryptos.

Discerning crypto traders are now keeping a close eye on this project, especially as its presale has already exhibited remarkable bullish sentiment.

It also features a dedicated marketplace, and through strategically rewarding pre-launch social media activity with KANG token, the team has already cultivated a vibrant and enthusiastic user-base. This approach has resulted in a surge of user-participation and content sharing, which can translate towards potentially higher future gains.

The team even surprised traders by launching a limited-time Bonus Round following the success of Stage 5 of its presale, and the token has risen from $0.005.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the KangaMoon (KANG) Presale Today!

Website: https://Kangamoon.com/