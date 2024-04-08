Kangamoon (KANG) Pre-Sale Might be Spotlighted by Traders in April as Ethereum (ETH), Aptos (APT) Coins Amidst Growth Leaders

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Popular crypto analysts have been making quite a lot of altcoins comments lately and one of them steered reaction among traders. In recent X posts, some of them particularly tweeted that if Ethereum (ETH) token should dip to $3,040, it would be a good opportunity to invest.

Right now Ethereum is holding in monthly ranges of $3,350 to $3,450.

KangaMoon (KANG) is experiencing a surge in investors’ interest.

Supporters of KangaMoon (KANG) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here .

KangaMoon’s (KANG) presale might see revenue boost

KangaMoon (KANG) holders are optimistic as there will be another price hike soon once this current presale stage elapses. The 5th presale stage for the native KANG token recently kicked off with almost 6,000 token holders. Amongst these tokenholders the earliest of them have locked in a ROI of up to 290% with the KANG price surging from $0.005 to $0.0196.

Besides, such a development would further solidify KangaMoon's influence within the meme coin market while positioning it for further growth.

At its core, the KangaMoon project is a unique meme coin token at the intersection of GameFi’s Play-to-Earn (P2E) and SocialFi. Particularly, KangaMoon is ushering its members into a battle theme gaming ecosystem or “Kangaverse” where they can earn tokens and claim prizes after completing battle challenges. Meanwhile, non-players can also earn by betting on battle outcomes or partaking in a social media incentive which includes sharing posts and commenting on KangaMoon’s social platform.

Aiming to revolutionize the DeFi market, KangaMoon brings on a community driven approach where users play games and perform simple tasks to make wealth. Analysts are predicting that KangaMoon will complete a 1000% rise when it completes its presale and launches on tier-1 exchange platforms.

Ethereum (ETH) might be ready for “Buy the dip” zone

While Ethereum is trying to price out from its weekly and monthly support threshold at $3,562 and $3,761 respectively, a major analyst says a further drop to $3,050 will be good for Ethereum investment. This has sparked speculation amongst Ethereum token holders and other investors as Ethereum is definitely one of the strongest altcoin in recent years.

In the past year, Ethereum has risen by over 79% reaching a peak yearly price above $4,000. Now, while Ethereum is holding in a weekly price range of $3,232.56 and $3,641.02, the token is experiencing nearly 6% weekly decline and about 4% monthly decline. Given Ethereum's potential to mirror Bitcoin's upward trajectory, it seems plausible that Crypto Tony's perspective holds merit.

Aptos (APT) stays strong amidst increased volatility

The current price trajectory of Aptos token is declining as the token has lost by over 18.57% in the past seven days. Aptos is still bullish on a monthly outlook with over 16.88% in gains however, a further decline could jeopardize its market confidence.

Meanwhile, Aptos is currently ranking as the 22 largest cryptocurrency by market cap which is pricing at $5.7 billion now, hence the token holds enough community support to bolster the above beyond the bearish position. For now, its holds a weekly price range of $13.96 – $17.74.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the KangaMoon (KANG) Presale Today!

Website: https://KangaMoon.com/