Kangamoon (KANG) Pre-Sale Might be Garnering Traction in October, 2023 while Litecoin (LTC), Chainlink (LINK) Top Altcoins Recover Fast

Identifying projects with tangible, real-world applications is pivotal. Recently, Litecoin (LTC) and Chainlink (LINK) were in the spotlight for analysts.

Kangamoon (KANG) has been making waves as a promising memecoin project.

Litecoin (LTC) becomes mainstream payment token

Litecoin’s (LTC) value proposition revolves around fast, secure, and low-cost payments. As one of the pioneering cryptocurrencies, it has an active community. This plays a critical role in its resilience amid the volatility of the crypto market.

The real-world application of Litecoin is evident in its seamless integration into payment systems. This has seen it experience soaring adoption by numerous businesses.

The above demonstrates its practical use, used for everyday transactions and point-of-sale payments. Therefore, for investors who prioritize tokens with tangible utility, Litecoin is a top altcoin with bullish potential.

Chainlink (LINK) bridges the gap between smart contracts and real-world economics

Chainlink (LINK) allows for universally connected smart contracts. It is a key player in the blockchain space thanks to its unique value proposition. This revolves around the creation of a secure bridge between smart contracts and real-world data through a decentralized Oracle network.

By leveraging an Oracle network, it opens up a world of possibilities for decentralized applications (dApps). Consequently, Chainlink enables the execution of complex agreements between blockchain and real-world industries.

This puts Chainlink at the forefront of breaching the gap between blockchain technology and the mainstream. As such, the growing adoption of blockchain will see its value soar.

Kangamoon (KANG) merges the benefits of GameFi assets and memecoins

In addition to Litecoin and Chainlink, Kangamoon (KANG) is another blockchain-based project that integrates real-world applications. This innovative project combines elements of gaming and meme to create a unique ecosystem. It aims to build a large community of meme and gaming enthusiasts, enabling them to monetize their gaming time.

As a P2E platform, Kangamoon taps into the global play-to-earn NFT games market valued at $3292.73 million as of 2022, according to Benzinga. Further, with player numbers to soar past 3 billion in 2024, Kangamoon is tapping into a vibrant market, which will contribute to its rise.

Its play-to-earn world will be built around a spirited kangaroo who enjoys boxing. At the center of the ecosystem will be M’NFTs (meme non-fungible tokens), “King of the Ring,” and “Fight Club.”

M’NFTs, which are a blend of meme and NFTs, are a special type of NFT. They will function as digital collectibles and will perform a special purpose within the game. By owning and utilizing M’NFTs, players can participate in various in-game activities, progress in the game, and earn real-world value through token rewards or other incentives.

Additionally, King of the Ring and Fight Club will offer an immersive and engaging gaming experience. Players will participate in epic boxing challenges and intense one-on-one battles against formidable opponents across the world. Virtual currency and in-game items can be earned by participating in gaming activities, which can be traded via the marketplace.

The presale is currently at stage 1 at $0.005.

The above makes KANG a promising project with real-world applications.

