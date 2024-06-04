Advertisement
    KangaMoon (KANG) Pre-Sale Might be Gaining Traction in June as Solana (SOL), Render (RNDR) Altcoins Started Recovering

    article image
    Guest Author
    KangaMoon (KANG) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in June
    Tue, 4/06/2024 - 13:00
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    While the crypto market is still waiting for the bull run, some buyers are massively filling their bags with top crypto coins. Some of the tokens that have experienced huge traction from investors in recent weeks 

    Meanwhile, KangaMoon (KANG) entered a new stage of its pre-sale.

    Supporters of KangaMoon (KANG) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    KangaMoon (KANG) token unlocks fresh opportunities for supporters

    With buyers taking a huge interest in Solana and Render, KangaMoon could introduce fresh instruments in 2024. Supported by GameFI and SocialFi utilities, KangaMoon enables the creation of a decentralized community of gaming enthusiasts.

    With KangaMoon, users have multiple ways of earning additional tokens. Through various social tasks, users can win valuable in-game rewards and free tokens from the 250 million tokens reserved for in-game rewards. Alternatively, users can play different gaming competitors and earn amazing rewards. 

    Armed with these exciting opportunities, in the bonus stage of the presale, KANG is available at $0.025. 

    KangaMoon has also been boosted by its listing on the CMC aggregator platform.

    Investors remain fascinated by Solana (SOL) as token takes a breath

    With Solana crumbling on the weekly price chart to the tune of a 4% decrease, many smart investors are seeing an opportunity to buy the dip. About a month ago, the Solana token was visibly flying, earning a 28% increase as the token reached the $170 mark. Altogether, Solana's price has improved by 680% in the past year, making it one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy. 

    As the token gets a bearish correction ahead of the bull market, this is an opportunity for more investors to come in and purchase SOL at a low price. Owing to its broad ecosystem with key interests across DeFi, NFT, metaverse, and meme coins, Solana is sure to receive huge traction soon, potentially attaining new local highs in June.

    Render (RNDR) price dips, asset attracts new investors

    Despite moving up by a significant 36% in the past month, Render suffered a bearish pullback, dropping by 3% in the past week. In the same vein, Render market cap and trading volume plummeted considerably across the past week. Even with the dump, analysts remain confident that Render will pick up soon.

    The Render network serves over 40 billion requests every month across multiple blockchains. It also has specific use cases as a GPU-compatible network. With Render providing routing service for more than 1 million apps globally, RNDR may see a significant price increase in the coming weeks.

    The time of dip is the best time to acquire noteworthy tokens at a relatively low price. Solana and Render are tokens with strong fundamentals, backed by thriving ecosystems, and may be good for long-term holders. However, for short-term gains, the likes of KangaMoon appear suitable. 

    Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the KangaMoon (KANG) Presale Today!

    Website: https://Kangamoon.com/

    Join Our Telegram Community: https://t.me/Kangamoonofficial

    #KangaMoon
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

