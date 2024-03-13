Advertisement
AD

KangaMoon (KANG) Pre-Sale Garnering Much Attention in Late Q1, 2024 as XRP, Cardano (ADA) Mainstream Cryptocurrencies Growing

Advertisement
article image
Guest Author
KangaMoon (KANG) multi-level token release campaign welcomes new attendees in March
Wed, 13/03/2024 - 13:01
KangaMoon (KANG) Pre-Sale Garnering Much Attention in Late Q1, 2024 as XRP, Cardano (ADA) Mainstream Cryptocurrencies Growing
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

XRP and Cardano have seen slow growth over the past week. 

One new investment option is KangaMoon. KangaMoon has gained traction throughout February, and recently hit an all-time high. 

Supporters of KangaMoon (KANG) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Cardano (ADA) highlights March priorities

Rick McCracken, a prominent Cardano contributor, recently highlighted three priorities going into March. These priorities are designed to help Cardano capitalize on recent bullish market trends while setting the project up for long-term success. 

The first of these priorities is to update Cardano pools to the latest 8.7.3 P2P version. This release will help to patch a bug in the outbound-governor, helping Cardano to improve its security measures. 

The second priority outlined by McCracken is the deployment of Mithril on the Cardano network. This protocol will help to improve Cardano’s defense. As of March 8, just 15% of staked ADA utilizes this protocol. Cardano aims to increase this to 60% over the next quarter. 

Lastly, McCracken highlights that SanchoNet needs to be stress-tested. This testnet will help introduce groundbreaking governance features for Cardano and could drive up the price of ADA. 

At the time of writing, Cardano was trading at $0.7358 and had increased in value by 7.59% over the last 7 days. 

XRP adoption increases despite media controversy 

Ripple has been in the spotlight recently following allegations of bot trading. This negative media attention was expected to cause XRP activity to decrease, though data from XRP Ledger Explorer suggests Ripple adoption has actually increased. 

In March, XRP had over 5 million active accounts. These accounts hold a total of 59.8 billion XRP tokens, suggesting that XRP demand is on the rise. This is great news for investors, as it implies that XRP could see price increases in 2024. 

XRP is currently trading at $0.6268 and is ranked the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. 

KangaMoon (KANG) sees spike in bullish activity 

With market growth slowing, investors are buying KangaMoon to capitalize on its bullish performance. KangaMoon recently experienced a price increase after hitting over $1,000,000 in weeks, set to hit $1.5 million in days. Now in stage 3 of its presale, investors are bullish about the project's potential. 

KangaMoon is making waves in the DeFi space with its social-fi features. Thousands of investors have bought into the project looking to become part of a thriving DeFi community. As part of this community, investors will earn KANG rewards for their social interactions.

The project will also showcase a P2E game, and investors will be able to earn $KANG rewards during its presale by helping promote KangaMoon. 

KangaMoon tokens are currently selling at $0.01125 during stage three of its presale. During this stage, investors can earn a 10% buy bonus on their order and still make significant returns. 

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the KangaMoon (KANG) Presale Today!

Website: https://Kangamoon.com/

Join Our Telegram Community: https://t.me/Kangamoonofficial

#KangaMoon
About the author
article image
Guest Author

A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Slips From Top 10, Yet Optimism Remains
2024/03/13 13:47
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Slips From Top 10, Yet Optimism Remains
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Mysterious Whale Joins Telegram IPO Hype and TON Price Rally
2024/03/13 13:47
Mysterious Whale Joins Telegram IPO Hype and TON Price Rally
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ethereum (ETH) Fees on Verge of Falling Down, Here's How
2024/03/13 13:47
Ethereum (ETH) Fees on Verge of Falling Down, Here's How
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

ceτi AI Announces Successful Launch of Revolutionary Decentralized AI Infrastructure Token
2024 Most Anticipated Project? InsanityBets (IBET) Hype Builds as Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) Users Targeted
Blast Futures is LIVE on Blast Mainnet, Offers 3% on All Deposits
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Slips From Top 10, Yet Optimism Remains
Mysterious Whale Joins Telegram IPO Hype and TON Price Rally
Ethereum (ETH) Fees on Verge of Falling Down, Here's How
Show all