KangaMoon (KANG) Pre-Sale Garnering Much Attention in Late Q1, 2024 as XRP, Cardano (ADA) Mainstream Cryptocurrencies Growing

XRP and Cardano have seen slow growth over the past week.

One new investment option is KangaMoon. KangaMoon has gained traction throughout February, and recently hit an all-time high.

Cardano (ADA) highlights March priorities

Rick McCracken, a prominent Cardano contributor, recently highlighted three priorities going into March. These priorities are designed to help Cardano capitalize on recent bullish market trends while setting the project up for long-term success.

The first of these priorities is to update Cardano pools to the latest 8.7.3 P2P version. This release will help to patch a bug in the outbound-governor, helping Cardano to improve its security measures.

The second priority outlined by McCracken is the deployment of Mithril on the Cardano network. This protocol will help to improve Cardano’s defense. As of March 8, just 15% of staked ADA utilizes this protocol. Cardano aims to increase this to 60% over the next quarter.

Lastly, McCracken highlights that SanchoNet needs to be stress-tested. This testnet will help introduce groundbreaking governance features for Cardano and could drive up the price of ADA.

At the time of writing, Cardano was trading at $0.7358 and had increased in value by 7.59% over the last 7 days.

XRP adoption increases despite media controversy

Ripple has been in the spotlight recently following allegations of bot trading. This negative media attention was expected to cause XRP activity to decrease, though data from XRP Ledger Explorer suggests Ripple adoption has actually increased.

In March, XRP had over 5 million active accounts. These accounts hold a total of 59.8 billion XRP tokens, suggesting that XRP demand is on the rise. This is great news for investors, as it implies that XRP could see price increases in 2024.

XRP is currently trading at $0.6268 and is ranked the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

KangaMoon (KANG) sees spike in bullish activity

With market growth slowing, investors are buying KangaMoon to capitalize on its bullish performance. KangaMoon recently experienced a price increase after hitting over $1,000,000 in weeks, set to hit $1.5 million in days. Now in stage 3 of its presale, investors are bullish about the project's potential.

KangaMoon is making waves in the DeFi space with its social-fi features. Thousands of investors have bought into the project looking to become part of a thriving DeFi community. As part of this community, investors will earn KANG rewards for their social interactions.

The project will also showcase a P2E game, and investors will be able to earn $KANG rewards during its presale by helping promote KangaMoon.

KangaMoon tokens are currently selling at $0.01125 during stage three of its presale. During this stage, investors can earn a 10% buy bonus on their order and still make significant returns.

