KangaMoon (KANG) Asset Sale Might be Getting Spotlighted in Early Q3 2024 as Bonk (BONK) and Cardano (ADA) Major Coins Recovering

The crypto market has ended its more than eight weeks of falling and seems to have come out of the bear market. Over this period, most of the altcoins were severely affected and lost a lot of their value, probably reaching their lowest points in months.

Yet, in the sea of red, there were some altcoins that held their ground and even managed to grow. Bonk, Cardano and Aave might be labelled as promising investments as the market continues to climb back up.

Meanwhile, KangaMoon (KANG) is entering a new phase of its tokensale.

KangaMoon (KANG) surging despite bear market activization

While most cryptos lost a huge fraction of their value over the last 30 days, KangaMoon has been one of the exceptions. According to CoinMarketCap, the price of KangaMoon has increased by more than 60% in the last 30 days.

The recent price pump of KangaMoon comes after the project announced two huge listings. Since the beginning of July, the KangaMoon team has announced a listing on the leading centralized exchange (CEX) MEXC, just days after the KANG token was listed on BitMart, another top CEX.

KangaMoon runs a Social-Fi system that rewards its users based on their level of engagement in the ecosystem. With this model set to foster the biggest community engagement ever seen in the meme coin space, crypto analysts have reinforced their bullish predictions for KangaMoon.

Bonk (BONK) pumps could post gains

The Bonk (BONK) meme coin has been a part of the top performers in the market, showing profits on the weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly timeframes. According to CoinMarketCap, the price of Bonk has increased by 10% in the last month to recover above the $0.0000277 level.

Some Bonk price predictions represent a 60% increase, making it a good meme coin to watch out for in the next few months.

Cardano (ADA) surges As TVL and network activity increases

One of the altcoins that has witnessed a surprising change in trends is Cardano (ADA). On the weekly chart, the price of Cardano has pumped by 20%, inspiring a rally above the $0.4400 support level.

The price rally comes amidst an increase in activity on the Cardano network. According to DeFiLlama, the total value locked (TVL) of Cardano has increased above $240 million. If this network growth continues, the Cardano coin could recover above $0.500 soon.

As the bear market shows signs of easing, KangaMoon , Bonk, Cardano and Aave have emerged as promising investment opportunities for investors. While these altcoins are set for growth, KangaMoon’s upcoming launch gives it the potential to record the highest gains.

