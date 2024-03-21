KangaMoon (KANG) Asset Release Might be Garnering Traction in March, 2024 while Polygon (MATIC) and Cardano (ADA) Top Altcoins Recover Fast

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

After a meteoric rise above the $4k threshold, Ethereum (ETH) price stabilized. The same scenario is playing out with Filecoin (FIL) which is beginning to decline in recent times. These present circumstances are a pointer to the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies and fluctuating market conditions.

At the same time, KangaMoon (KANG) is inching closer to a new pre-sale phase. The new meme coin has already reimbursed attractive ROI to early adopters and could be set for more progress going forward.

Early adopters joined KangaMoon (KANG) pre-sale

Together with the top meme coins, KangaMoon is witnessing an upsurge. Early investors purchased KANG at $0.0050.

By purchasing at this early stage, investors can expect a price surge when the token is listed across exchanges. KangaMoon is originally a P2E gaming platform embedded with a touch of SocialFi model where players can showcase their skills.

As such, it creates a community of meme enthusiasts who are passionate about GameFI. It connects players across the globe and gives them rewards for displaying their gaming passion. It also allows spectators to speculate on games and earn rewards in the form of free tokens. Holders of the KANG token can double their earnings by promoting the project on social media.

Ethereum (ETH) stable after meteoric rise to $4k

The volatile nature of the crypto market has been evident in Ethereum's trajectory in the past few weeks. Just about a few days ago, Ethereum (ETH) was one of the top cryptos after surging to the peak level of $4k from an initial price of less than $3k. That shows a 30% increase on the trading charts in the past 30 days.

However, things began to change for the Ethereum coin in the past week with the price going down to $3600. In a similar version, Ethereum market cap and day-to-day trading volume have plummeted within the past few days. With the Ethereum ETF yet to be approved, things may go tougher for the token before it bounces back.

Filecoin (FIL) corrects as bearish scare resurface

Despite the bearish damage in 2023, Filecoin (FIL) witnessed a 60% year-to-date increase. The momentum was built into 2024, with Filecoin gaining 57% on the monthly price chart. However, Filecoin is beginning to retract as bearish sentiments begin to take shape.

On the weekly chart, Filecoin decreased by 17% with the token trading below the $10 support zone. With the Filecoin trading volume and market cap also declining, the bulls may have to go on extraordinary momentum to bring Filecoin along a bullish trajectory once again.

