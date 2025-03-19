Justin Sun Reveals Rules of Making Memes on Tron: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Tron Founder Justin Sun has triggered new sentiment around meme coin creation on the layer-1 blockchain network. Taking to his official X account, Sun announced what appears to be insurance for creators on the protocol. Tagged "the first rule of making memes on Tron," Justin Sun said he would not profit a cent from assets on the platform.

Justin Sun's meme coin benevolence

The Tron founder’s post, now going viral, also teases his plans to cover the losses of users on the network personally. While this promise sounds far-reaching, it has generated interest from the broader community. According to him, proceeds from the meme coin ecosystem will also be directed to charity rather than personal use.

The first rule of making memes on Tron: I will not personally profit a single cent from memes. Any losses will be fully covered by myself, and all proceeds will be donated. — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) March 19, 2025

Over the past few years, meme coins have redefined the growth of top blockchain protocols like Solana. The advent of BONK, dogwifhat and other meme coins have pushed the price of Solana (SOL) to a new all-time high (ATH) of $294.33. Tron has also benefited from this meme coin adoption, partly due to the promotions from Justin Sun.

The Tron founder is considered a major voice in the crypto ecosystem, with valued opinions on market trends. In a recent U.Today report, he outlined how leverage is a major Ethereum challenge that needs to be solved as soon as possible.

Meme coins are not securities

Under the current U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) leadership, meme coins have been classified as assets, not considered investment contracts. This categorization is a big win for risk assets as it frees creators from registration obligations.

Overall, the meme coin market is experiencing consolidation in line with the general uncertainty in the industry. As of press time, data from CoinMarketCap pegged the combined market cap for memes at $48.38 billion, up 1.4% in 24 hours.

With Justin Sun's insurance update, the Tron ecosystem’s flagship coin is now up 7.7% in 24 hours to $0.06065.