Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    99,999,980 XRP at Go; BlackRock Sets XRP ETF Aside; Cardano Price Super Cycle Predicted by Top Analyst: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Don't miss a beat in the fast-paced crypto market with U.Today's news digest!
    Mon, 16/12/2024 - 16:11
    99,999,980 XRP at Go; BlackRock Sets XRP ETF Aside; Cardano Price Super Cycle Predicted by Top Analyst: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    U.Today presents the weekend's three most significant and trending stories; check them out!

    99,999,980 XRP at go: What's going on?

    XRP has recently experienced a notable increase in whale activity. According to Whale Alert data, on Friday, Dec. 13, a large transfer took place, carrying 99,999,980 XRP, valued at approximately $234.4 million. The transaction was part of a broader trend of substantial XRP transactions over the two previous days. In addition, other large transactions were recorded, including 39 million XRP worth around $95 million moved to Coinbase and 380,000,000 XRP worth $915,171,133 transferred from Ripple to an unknown wallet. While the identities of the wallets involved remain unknown, it could be suggested that these transactions may involve whales, exchanges, custody platforms or institutional investors. The transactions may represent OTC deals, occurring outside of crypto exchanges. Various entities could be reallocating XRP among different wallets for purposes of security or strategic planning.

    Related
    XRP Goes Live on Yet Another Exchange
    Fri, 12/13/2024 - 19:49
    XRP Goes Live on Yet Another Exchange
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy Announces Enormous Bitcoin Purchase Following Nasdaq-100 Inclusion
    Ripple CTO Explains Why Ripple Stablecoin RLUSD May Cost More Than $1
    Michael Saylor Reacts to New 106k Bitcoin ATH With ‘I Will See You On The Moon’ BTC Tweet
    Satoshi About to Surpass Bill Gates

    BlackRock sets XRP ETF aside, here's what's happening

    Recent reports indicate that BlackRock has no plans to introduce any new ETFs based on XRP or other cryptocurrencies. Wu Blockchain X account, citing Bloomberg ETF analyst Erich Balchunas, shared in a recent X post that the head of BlackRock’s ETF department, Jay Jacobs, emphasized that the company's current focus remains on expanding its spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which have yet to reach a significant portion of their customer base. Wu Blockchain also noted that U.S. regulators, and the SEC in particular, are anticipated to approve ETFs, like SOL and XRP, by the end of next year. As a reminder, last month, an incident occurred involving a false filing attributed to BlackRock regarding an XRP ETF, which the company promptly denied. Meanwhile, other asset managers, including WisdomTree, Bitwise, 21Shares and Canary Capital, have submitted legitimate filings for spot XRP ETFs this year.

    Advertisement

    Cardano (ADA) price super cycle predicted by top analyst

    Despite cautious market sentiment, Cardano (ADA) remains above the $1 threshold. Thus, market analyst and Crypto Capital Venture founder Dan Gambardello has expressed an optimistic outlook for ADA in his recent X post. Gambardello predicted that the asset could reach prices as high as $14, supported by current trends observed on the daily chart. "The Cardano milestones of $3, $7, and $14 do not look far at all," he wrote. Gambardello suggests that ADA is on the verge of entering a "supercycle," characterized by sustained upward movement and minimal retracements. Gambardello’s supercycle prediction is consistent with ADA’s current price trend. Although ADA's price has experienced a steady increase over the past month, it is currently consolidating between $1.00 and $1.17. Currently, ADA is changing hands at $1.07, down 2.07% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

    #XRP #XRP ETF #BlackRock #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 16, 2024 - 16:07
    Scam Alert: Important Note Shared With Cardano Community
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Dec 16, 2024 - 16:03
    Crypto Market Awaits Fed Decision, Powell's Statement; What to Expect
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Forbes Web3 Celebrates Innovation: Legacy Pass Members Showcased in the Forbes Magazine
    Eliza Labs and Stanford University’s FDCI to Explore AI Agents Impact on Digital Currency Systems
    BloFin WOW (War of Whales) 2024: Inaugural Global Trading Event Breaks Records With 1M USDT Prize Pool and Top Trader Participation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    99,999,980 XRP at Go; BlackRock Sets XRP ETF Aside; Cardano Price Super Cycle Predicted by Top Analyst: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Scam Alert: Important Note Shared With Cardano Community
    Crypto Market Awaits Fed Decision, Powell's Statement; What to Expect
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD