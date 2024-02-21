Advertisement
Bitcoin Community Abuzz as Jeff Bezos Sells Amazon Stocks Worth Billions

Yuri Molchan
Jeff Bezos is dumping Amazon stocks, the Bitcoin community is getting curious
Wed, 21/02/2024 - 16:00
Bitcoin Community Abuzz as Jeff Bezos Sells Amazon Stocks Worth Billions
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin evangelist and angel investor Anthony Pompliano has taken to the X social media network to post a tweet about Jeff Bezos and his recent massive share sales. Pompliano’s tweet sparked a heated discussion within the Bitcoin community.

Bezos dumps Amazon stocks worth $2.4 billion

CNBC has reported that the Amazon founder has dumped an astounding number of stocks recently – 14 million, according to a securities filing. The report states that Bezos has been actively unloading shares after he had announced a plan to sell up to 50 million AMZN before the January of 2025 ends.

Bezos started selling shares last week. His trading plan for this was revealed in November and he has been selling AMZN in accordance with it. So far, according to CNBC, he has sold three stashes containing 12 million shares each. In total, he has got rid of $2.4 billion worth of stocks.

Bitcoin community reacts to Bezos news

Pompliano, widely known as simply “Pomp”, pointed out that the last time Bezon sold that many shares in 2021 when the market reached the top. “What does he know?” Pomp pondered.

Also, at that time Bezos resigned from his CEO position at Amazon. He also gifted approximately $240 million worth of AMZN in 2023.

CNBC adds that Bezos started selling his Amazon shared more aggressively after last November he made an announcement about his plans to move from Seattle to Miami for personal reasons and also to be closer to his company Blue Origin.

In the comments under Pompliano’s tweet, many Bitcoin-themed accounts started speculating about the reasons why Bezos might be selling his shares. One user said that not only Bezos has been doing that but also Bill Gates and many US politicians. Many commentators, perhaps ironically, assumed that Bezos intends to buy Bitcoin, although the billionaire and Amazon founder did not make any of such statements.

Amazon rejects cryptocurrency

In 2021, rumors emerged about the e-commerce giant’s intentions to start accepting Bitcoin as payment. It happened after the company published a vacancy of a cryptocurrency and blockchain lead. An article then appeared in “Insider” and “City A.M” magazine about Amazon allegedly intending to start selling goods for crypto – Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano and Bitoin Cash.

However, an Amazon representative refuted those rumors.

About the author
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
