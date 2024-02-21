Advertisement
AD

XRP Approaching All-Time Low Against Ethereum (ETH)

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
XRP's market value has hit stark low in its pairing with Ethereum (ETH)
Wed, 21/02/2024 - 16:05
XRP Approaching All-Time Low Against Ethereum (ETH)
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

XRP is nearing its all-time low against Ethereum (ETH). This comes after a steep decline in XRP's value against the top altcoin. Earlier today, XRP plunged to just 0.000184 on the Binance exchange, according to TradingView data

chart by Trading View
The XRP/ETH chart by TradingView

When XRP surpassed Ethereum 

In September 2018, the Ripple-affiliated XRP token experienced a remarkable surge, overtaking Ethereum to become the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. 

This shift in ranking was fueled by bullish sentiment from investors, who believed Ripple would become the standard for international bank transfers. 

Back then, XRP's market cap reached $22.2 billion, eclipsing Ethereum's $22.1 billion. 

As of the data provided, Ethereum has a market capitalization of $346.957 billion, while XRP's market cap stands at $29.308 billion. This indicates that Ethereum's market cap is significantly larger than that of XRP.

Related
Cardano Creator Slams Anti-XRP Conspiracy Theory

Ethereum maintains its position as the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, trailing behind Bitcoin.  XRP is positioned in a distant sixth place. 

Conspiracy theories 

The underperformance of XRP against Ethereum has sparked a series of unfounded conspiracy theories within the crypto community. 

Some supporters of XRP argue that the SEC may have shown favoritism toward Ethereum, giving it a "free pass" while choosing to pursue legal action against XRP. 

These unfounded theories, often shared on social media and cryptocurrency forums, imply that Ethereum's backers could have inappropriately swayed the SEC's regulatory actions, a claim for which there is no concrete evidence. This narrative has gained traction despite repeated calls for evidence-based discussions. 

Critics of these theories, including figures like Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, have pointed out the lack of proof behind such accusations and have called for a return of rational discourse within the community.

#Ripple News #XRP News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Sam Bankman-Fried's Exclusive Jail Photo Revealed; Binance Shares Important Update for XRP, SHIB, ADA Holders; Ripple CTO Explains How XRP in Escrow Can Be Burned: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/02/21 16:17
Sam Bankman-Fried's Exclusive Jail Photo Revealed; Binance Shares Important Update for XRP, SHIB, ADA Holders; Ripple CTO Explains How XRP in Escrow Can Be Burned: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Bitcoin Community Abuzz as Jeff Bezos Sells Amazon Stocks Worth Billions
2024/02/21 16:17
Bitcoin Community Abuzz as Jeff Bezos Sells Amazon Stocks Worth Billions
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image SHIB Price Prediction for February 21
2024/02/21 16:17
SHIB Price Prediction for February 21
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Chromia’s Flagship Game ‘My Neighbor Alice’ Unveils 2024 Roadmap
First-Ever ICO on Bitcoin Blockchain: $3.1M Raised in Under 6 Days
CoinList to Host the MASA Token Public Sale as it Unleashes the World’s Personal Data Network
Sui Reveals Initial Wave of Speakers, Famed Venue for First Annual Basecamp Event
Vitalik Buterin Comes to Taiwan as Keynote Speaker at ETHTaipei 2024
Elevating Europe’s Crypto Hub: Next Block Expo Returns to Poland
Bridging the Data Trust Gap: 2024 RegTech Confab Set to Unlock Africa’s Economic Potential
ApeX Protocol Partners with Alertatron to Enhance Automated Trading Capabilities
TeachMeCode Institute Announces Grand Opening of Cutting-Edge Dubai School
RHUNA Launches to Revolutionize the Events and Entertainment Industry with Fintech Innovation
Mountain Bridge: Revolutionizing Crypto Trading with Global Connectivity and Real-Time Intelligence
The Leading Online Trading Expo Is Coming To Mexico
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Sam Bankman-Fried's Exclusive Jail Photo Revealed; Binance Shares Important Update for XRP, SHIB, ADA Holders; Ripple CTO Explains How XRP in Escrow Can Be Burned: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
XRP Approaching All-Time Low Against Ethereum (ETH)
Bitcoin Community Abuzz as Jeff Bezos Sells Amazon Stocks Worth Billions
Show all