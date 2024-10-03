Advertisement
    'Japan's MicroStrategy' Buys More Bitcoin With Put Options Sale

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Metaplanet tops its Bitcoin bag with 23.9 BTC
    Thu, 3/10/2024 - 8:28
    Metaplanet, the firm that has earned the title "Japan's MicroStrategy," has secured an additional 23.9 Bitcoin (BTC) as part of its Treasury Allocation push. The firm shared the update on the X platform, revealing that it earned this much BTC by selling put options.

    Metaplanet and unrelenting Bitcoin push

    The firm shared details, saying it initiated the Bitcoin Options contract transaction with QCP Capital. The total number of contracts is 223, with a December 2024 maturity date at $62,000 per BTC.

    For a 10.75% nominal yield, Metaplanet said it generated an aggregate premium of 23.972 BTC worth 8.95 million yen. Following this transaction, the total number of Bitcoin the firm now HODLs is 530.717 BTC worth 4.965 billion.

    Notably, Metaplanet has bought Bitcoin at least once a month since July, underscoring its consistency in its Bitcoin accumulation pursuit. While the firm remains one of the biggest HODLers of the coin in Asia, it is modeling its strategy after Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy.

    MicroStrategy buys Bitcoin in a lump sum with more massive valuation. Its last purchase was in September, when it bought over $458 million worth of the coin. This transaction pushed its total Bitcoin holdings to 252,220 BTC, worth approximately $9.9 billion at the time.

    Best time for Bitcoin deal

    Metaplanet's entry into a put options deal with QCP Capital is a strategic move, considering the current state of the market. As of press time, the price of Bitcoin has fallen by 1.1% in 24 hours and is now changing hands for $61,217.22.

    The broader market is in bearish consolidation mode as the events of the past 24 hours are notably weighing down sentiment. From the geopolitical tension in the Middle East to the U.S. SEC appealing the Ripple lawsuit, more uncertainties have emerged to offer investors a discount on prices.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
