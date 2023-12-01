Advertisement
It's Not Over for XRP, Price Paints Important Pattern

Arman Shirinyan
XRP still has not lost its ground as price remains in slow but steady consolidation
Fri, 12/01/2023 - 09:13
It's Not Over for XRP, Price Paints Important Pattern
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP appears to be painting a crucial pattern on the price charts that could signal a forthcoming period of significant volatility and potentially a new breakthrough.

Currently, XRP is consolidating around a substantial support level at approximately $0.60, an important threshold that has previously acted as both support and resistance. This zone is proving to be a main battleground between bulls and bears, and its endurance could lay the foundation for XRP's next big move. The steadfastness of this level is a testament to the enduring faith of XRP holders, who seem prepared to defend this threshold against market sell-offs.

XRPUSDT
XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

In the short term, XRP is battling with moving averages that are converging into a tight range. These include the 50-day and 100-day moving averages, which XRP must convincingly break above to signal a shift from consolidation to an uptrend. A decisive closure above these averages could act as a launchpad, propelling the price to test the local resistance level near $0.65. This resistance has previously capped upward movements, and a break above it could clear the path to higher valuations.

Adding to the mix is the formation of a symmetrical triangle, which is indicative of a market coiling up for a significant move. These patterns are often associated with a surge in volatility as the price converges toward the apex, and a breakout is imminent.

The local support, steadfast at $0.60, is the line in the sand that must hold for bullish speculations to remain viable. Should this level fail, XRP could see a retest of lower support, potentially at the $0.55 or $0.50 price levels, where buyers may step in to scoop up the asset at a perceived discount.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

