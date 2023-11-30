XRP Price Analysis for November 30

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers have come back to the game again, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has fallen by 1.12% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

The rate of XRP is in the middle of the local channel, accumulating energy for a further sharp move. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.60 is the more likely scenario until tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of XRP has once again failed to fix above the $0.61 zone.

If today's bar closes below yesterday's low, the decline may continue to the $0.59 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the important zone of $0.60. If the candle closes below it, the correction may continue to the $0.55 area within a few days.

XRP is trading at $0.6038 at press time.