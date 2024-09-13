    SEC Just “Conceded” That ETH Is Not Security, Coinbase’s Top Lawyer Says

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    However, legal experts have cautioned the cryptocurrency community that private settlements are not precedential
    Fri, 13/09/2024 - 5:51
    SEC Just “Conceded” That ETH Is Not Security, Coinbase’s Top Lawyer Says
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has already conceded that Ethereum (ETH) is not a security, according to Paul Grewal, chief legal officer at Coinbase. 

    His observation came after the SEC reached a settlement with trading platform eToro. The settlement stipulates that eToro should stop offering all crypto tokens for trading apart from Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Ethereum (ETH). 

    While there are no doubts about the legal status of Bitcoin and its biggest, Ethereum has so far remained in the grey area. SEC Chair Gary Gensler has repeatedly dodged questions about whether or not ETH should be viewed as a commodity or a security. 

    HOT Stories
    SEC Just “Conceded” That ETH Is Not Security, Coinbase’s Top Lawyer Says
    Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Price Test Incoming, Dogecoin (DOGE) Bullish Breakthrough Begins, Solana (SOL) Aims for $150, But There's Silver Lining
    It’s “Very Late” to Buy Bitcoin, Schiff Says
    Coinbase Issues Crucial Warning as Tokenized Bitcoin Launches

    Related
    Will SEC Challenge XRP's Status? Veteran Reveals SEC's Likely Response
    Mon, 09/09/2024 - 10:41
    Will SEC Challenge XRP's Status? Veteran Reveals SEC's Likely Response
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    The settlement is the strongest signal yet that the SEC might view Ethereum (ETH) as a non-security.

    "There's no plan"

    Still, Grewal has slammed the SEC why it views Bitcoin and Ethereum as non-securities while the other tokens are viewed as securities. 

    Coinbase's top lawyer claims that the agency is simply incapable of explaining the rationale behind such a distinction. 

    Related
    Ethereum Developer Consensys Scores Win Against SEC
    Tue, 07/02/2024 - 16:54
    Ethereum Developer Consensys Scores Win Against SEC
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    "There is no plan, no framework, no logic, no due process, and certainly no respect for the law," he noted. 

    Settlements are not laws 

    It is worth noting that Ethereum is not out of the woods just yet despite the recent indicator that it might not be a security. 

    Jake Chervinsky, chief legal officer at Variant, has cautioned that settlements do not establish new legal precedents. 

    "We may see more like eToro from the SEC and other agencies this month, all with orders pretending to establish new precedent. None do," he said in a social media post. 

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Sep 13, 2024 - 0:01
    Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Price Test Incoming, Dogecoin (DOGE) Bullish Breakthrough Begins, Solana (SOL) Aims for $150, But There's Silver Lining
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 12, 2024 - 20:52
    It’s “Very Late” to Buy Bitcoin, Schiff Says
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Binance, IOG, and Amioca Brands VIPs Among Speakers for Cardano Summit 2024
    3DOS Launching Decentralized “Uber for 3D Printing” on Sui
    The Tie Launches Polkadot Ecosystem Dashboard on The Tie Terminal
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SEC Just “Conceded” That ETH Is Not Security, Coinbase’s Top Lawyer Says
    Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Price Test Incoming, Dogecoin (DOGE) Bullish Breakthrough Begins, Solana (SOL) Aims for $150, But There's Silver Lining
    It’s “Very Late” to Buy Bitcoin, Schiff Says
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD