    Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Floor Price In?

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Dogecoin has rebounded from weekly price floor amid forecast for $1 mark
    Sat, 28/12/2024 - 14:30
    Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Floor Price In?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The digital currency ecosystem has yet to trade close to the peak levels of the past month, with Dogecoin (DOGE) also facing extended drawdowns. At the time of writing, the price of Dogecoin was $0.3163, down by 1.16% in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. While not out of the woods yet, the price of DOGE has recovered from its lowest point over the past 24 hours, suggesting that the floor has finally set in.

    Dogecoin price trends

    From a high price of $0.3214, the price of Dogecoin fell as low as $0.3097 over the trailing 24-hour period. While the meme coin has managed to mount a strong support wall at the $0.3 mark, its recovery has remained staggered.

    DOGE 1D Price Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    When the DOGE price is expanded on the seven-day chart, the $0.3097 level also marks its worst, indicating that this might be the major floor price. If this projection holds, investors must closely monitor the trading activities around this price level.

    Dogecoin whales remain active amid this price discount period. As showcased by IntoTheBlock data, the large transactions in the Dogecoin ecosystem have jumped by more than 41% in 24 hours. These transactions are now pegged at more than $23 billion.

    These intense trading activities and activities at this $0.3 price range might force a rebound for Dogecoin in the midterm.

    What does future hold?

    Dogecoin is still nursing its long-term ambition to hit the $1 price mark. In its outlook for the crypto market in 2025, Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Research said Dogecoin will finally touch the price mark.

    The firm highlighted how the meme coin will benefit from the Elon Musk Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E). Amid the growing push for new crypto ETF products, there are growing speculations that a Dogecoin ETF may also be filed soon.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

