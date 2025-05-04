Advertisement
    IOTA Countdown Begins: Major IOTA Moment Within 24 Hours

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 4/05/2025 - 11:27
    Next 24 hours crucial for IOTA
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    The clock is ticking for IOTA, as the highly awaited IOTA rebase upgrade will go live within the next 24 hours, marking a pivotal moment for the IOTA network as it enters a new phase.

    The IOTA Rebased network upgrade, which will go live May 5, 2025, represents a historic shift as the network migrates from the current Stardust architecture to the all-new IOTA network.

    The upgrade heralds a new era for IOTA, promising increased decentralization (up to 150 validators), scalability with over 50,000 TPS and subsecond finality, and IOTA staking rewards.

    The network will shut down to pave the way for a new chain through a Genesis Ceremony conducted by the IOTA Foundation and an initial group of 12 other validators run by trusted entities.

    IOTA secures key integration

    Ahead of this major milestone, IOTA has announced its partnership and technology integration with Zodia Custody, a custodial service provider for digital assets.

    As a result of the partnership, institutional investors, including large funds, would leverage Zodia Custody to buy, hold and manage IOTA tokens on their behalf. This opens a key gateway to institutional markets for IOTA.

    The integration with Zodia Custody will go live with the IOTA Rebased mainnet upgrade May 5, 2025.

    IOTA price action

    At the time of writing, IOTA was down 1.27% in the last 24 hours to $0.206. IOTA has embarked on a quiet rally since mid-April, reaching highs of $0.242 before reclining into consolidation. At one point in the rise, IOTA rallied for eight straight days from April 21 to April 28, building on a rebound that started from lows of $0.1307 on April 7.

    Currently, IOTA is consolidating within its daily SMA 50 and 200 at $0.18 and $0.2304, with a break in either direction determining the next move.

    #IOTA News
