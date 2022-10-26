Investors Are Massively Shorting Ethereum, and There Are 3 Reasons Why

Wed, 10/26/2022 - 08:10
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Shorting volume is rising despite positive price performance
Investors Are Massively Shorting Ethereum, and There Are 3 Reasons Why
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ethereum is getting heavily shorted by the majority of market participants following a rapid change in funding rates of the cryptocurrency. In the last 24 hours, adding more shorts to the second biggest cryptocurrency on the market became even more expensive.

Ethereum's price performance in the last two days and the composition of orders on the market might cause a bit of confusion, as the most recent breakout should have caused a surge in the number of long orders on the market.

Ethereum Funding
Source: Coinglass

Unfortunately, the majority of market participants decided to short the second biggest cryptocurrency on the market instead of opening more longs to support the rally. However, it might cause a short squeeze that would act as fuel for volatility and the potential continuation of the rally.

To cause forced liquidations on the market, Ethereum needs massive inflows from institutional investors, preferably as whales and large retail investors will not be able to provide as much buying support as may be needed to push ETH to new local highs.

Related
Ancient Ethereum Address Activated After 7 Years

According to the volume profile, Ethereum saw a large increase in positive trading volume, which has been the underlying reason behind an unexpected breakthrough. However, indicators like the Relative Strength Index show that ETH has already become overbought, which shows why some traders are shorting it so actively.

Buterin's cryptocurrency previously showed a similar dynamic on the market when it broke through the same resistance level on Sept. 11. The behavior of investors was somewhat similar to what we are seeing today, and bears' activity has also increased drastically, causing a reversal shortly after the breakthrough.

At press time, Ethereum is trading at $1,510, with a 3.45% price increase in the last 24 hours.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Cardano Spikes 12% and Makes Top Most Profitable Cryptos, Here's What Happened
10/26/2022 - 09:35
Cardano Spikes 12% and Makes Top Most Profitable Cryptos, Here's What Happened
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Dormant Pre-Mine ETH Whale Stirs After 7.2 Years: Details
10/26/2022 - 09:11
Dormant Pre-Mine ETH Whale Stirs After 7.2 Years: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano's Hoskinson: Perhaps Ethereum Is Now a Security
10/26/2022 - 08:29
Cardano's Hoskinson: Perhaps Ethereum Is Now a Security
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya