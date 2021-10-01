IMF Warns of Risks Associated with "Cryptoization"

News
Fri, 10/01/2021 - 16:00
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The International Monetary Fund believes that the rapid rise of digital assets could undermine global financial stability
IMF Warns of Risks Associated with "Cryptoization"
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a blog post published on Oct. 1, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) outlined some risks that the cryptocurrency industry is posing to the financial sector.

Describing the widespread adoption of digital assets as "cryptoization," Fabio Natalucci, Dimitris Drakopoulos and Evan Papageorgiou, the authors of the blog post, argue that the phenomenon would make it harder to implement both monetary and fiscal policies.

Speaking of consumer risks, the IMF states that outages experienced by crypto exchanges during periods of extreme market volatility have not caused palpable negative effects just yet, but their impact keeps growing as cryptocurrencies are becoming more and more mainstream.

As reported by U.Today, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren recently criticized Coinbase for preventing its customers from accessing their funds during extreme market moves.

Cybercrimes, money laundering and tax evasion, as well as energy consumption, are some of the top concerns voiced by the IMF.

Related
Ripple Confirms That Press Release About SEC Settlement Is Fake
The financial system, according to the IMF's economists, could suffer a "knock-on effect," caused by the rapidly growing stablecoin sector

The organization is urging regulators to take swift action in order to avoid regulatory arbitrage:

The global nature of crypto assets means that policymakers should enhance cross-border coordination to minimize the risks of regulatory arbitrage and ensure effective supervision and enforcement.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image IMF Warns of Risks Associated with "Cryptoization"
10/01/2021 - 16:00
IMF Warns of Risks Associated with "Cryptoization"
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Thousands of Coinbase Accounts Got Hacked Due to a Vulnerability
10/01/2021 - 15:33
Thousands of Coinbase Accounts Got Hacked Due to a Vulnerability
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Exits Its Most Bearish Month Yet with an Upsurge Unseen Since April
10/01/2021 - 15:27
Bitcoin (BTC) Exits Its Most Bearish Month Yet with an Upsurge Unseen Since April
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov