IMF Claims Bitcoin Threatens Economic Stability

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) hasn’t warmed up to crypto.



Its high-profile economists, Tobias Adrian and Rhoda Weeks-Brown, argue that widespread Bitcoin adoption could lead to macroeconomic instability in a recent post.



They believe that businesses would have to spend significant resources to integrate a cryptocurrency instead of focusing on "productive" things.



The introduction of Bitcoin could make prices fluctuate due to Bitcoin’s high level of volatility.



Adrian and Rhoda Weeks-Brown also point to widespread crime and fraud in the cryptocurrency market:

Households and businesses could lose wealth through large swings in value, fraud, or cyber-attacks. While the technology underlying cryptoassets has proven extremely robust, technical glitches could occur. In the case of Bitcoin, recourse is difficult as there is no legal issuer.