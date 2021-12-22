El Salvador Buys Even More Bitcoin as Price Inches Closer to $50K

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has announced a new Bitcoin purchase on Twitter.



The government has bought another 21 BTC that is roughly worth $1 million at the time of writing.

And we are buying 21 #bitcoin for the occasion 🥳 https://t.co/xKo80nhYOn — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) December 22, 2021

In late November, the country’s millennial leader made an announcement about buying $5.4 million in Bitcoin.



After adopting the U.S. dollar as an official currency in 2001, El Salvador also made Bitcoin legal tender this September.



Despite large protests against Bitcoin implementation and tech issues faced by the government’s Chivo wallet, crypto proponents argue that the country’s big Bitcoin experiment could be a sneak peek into the future.



In 2022, El Salvador is set to issue a $1 billion in Bitcoin-backed bond in partnership with Blockstream. Critics have linked the move to the government’s inability to secure a $1.3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has been openly skeptical of the tropical nation’s audacious Bitcoin bet. Analysts argue that the Bitcoin bonds could make it harder for countries to secure money from traditional intuitions due to low creditworthiness.





Bulls are eyeing $50,000

The bond will be used for funding El Salvador’s Bitcoin city with volcano-powered mining Given that the vast majority of the country is unbanked, Bitcoin is seen as a boon for financial inclusion despite initial mishaps.

The largest cryptocurrency is now trading just inches away from the $50,000 level.



At press time, it is changing hands at $49,118 on the Bitstamp exchange.



Bitcoin is still down 14% this month despite paring some losses earlier this week.