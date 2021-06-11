JPMorgan Sees No Economic Benefits in El Salvador’s Bitcoin Move

News
Fri, 06/11/2021 - 12:52
article image
Alex Dovbnya
JPMorgan has picked holes in El Salvador’s Bitcoin experiment
JPMorgan Sees No Economic Benefits in El Salvador’s Bitcoin Move
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

JPMorgan Chase & Co., the largest U.S. bank, has poured cold water on El Salvador’s big decision to make Bitcoin its official currency.
 
In its most recent note, it writes that it’s “difficult” to see any “tangible economic benefits” in the adoption of the largest cryptocurrency.    

The bank adds that the country’s decision to adopt Bitcoin as its second form of legal tender might jeopardize its negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

To top that off, JPMorgan claims that that the designation could affect the way Bitcoin is treated by much larger economies:

Any such change in treatment would arguably be an unintended consequence of laws and regulations that significantly predate, and understandably did not anticipate cryptocurrency, but those moves may be complicated if this is the beginning of a broader trend among similar situated, smaller nations.

Related
Jack Dorsey: Only a Matter of Time Before Twitter Integrates Bitcoin’s Lightning Network

A provocative move

As reported by U.Today, the IMF commented that El Salvador’s watershed Bitcoin bill—which passed with a supermajority vote earlier this week—had raised legal and financial issues.

While the law marked a big moment in the Bitcoin revolution, it could also make it more difficult for the tropical nation to secure a $1.3 billion loan from the organization.

Yet, Benoît Cœuré of the Bank for International Settlements described the Bitcoin adoption bill as “an interesting experiment.”

#Bitcoin News #JP Morgan News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 New Deposits Number Set ATH in May, Here's Why
06/11/2021 - 14:18

Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 New Deposits Number Set ATH in May, Here's Why
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image JPMorgan Sees No Economic Benefits in El Salvador’s Bitcoin Move
06/11/2021 - 12:52

JPMorgan Sees No Economic Benefits in El Salvador’s Bitcoin Move
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image If Elon Musk Did to Listed Company What He Did to Bitcoin, SEC Would Severely Sanction Him: Sygnia Billionaire Co-Founder
06/11/2021 - 12:40

If Elon Musk Did to Listed Company What He Did to Bitcoin, SEC Would Severely Sanction Him: Sygnia Billionaire Co-Founder

Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan