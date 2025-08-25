Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin: Saylor's Strategy Now Holds 3% of Total Supply

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Mon, 25/08/2025 - 16:17
    Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) now controls 3 out of 100 Bitcoins (BTC) in existence, more purchases to come?
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin: Saylor's Strategy Now Holds 3% of Total Supply
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor's Strategy, the flagship company of the corporate Bitcoin (BTC) journey, allocated a massive 632,457 Bitcoins (BTC) to its balance. This gargantuan amount allowed Strategy to become the first corporation to reach 3% of BTC supply threshold.

    Strategy holds 3% of net BTC supply

    Strategy (MSTR), a U.S. public company, increased its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings to 632,457 BTC, with $73,527 per Bitcoin (BTC) as the average purchasing price. As a result, its Bitcoin (BTC) bags exceeded 3.012% of all 21 million Bitcoin (BTC) ever existed, as per Bitcoin Treasuries tracker.

    Article image
    Image by Bitcoin Treasuries

    Strategy — formerly known as MicroStrategy — is therefore operating $70.4 billion in Bitcoin (BTC). This equals 72.2% of the company's market cap.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Never Add Another Zero in This Cycle
    Michael Saylor Stuns With Iconic Bitcoin Tarantino's ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Reference
    Japan’s Finance Minister: Crypto Belongs in Diversified Portfolios
    Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Run Cancelled? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits 0 in Key Metric, XRP's Unthinkable Comeback

    As covered by U.Today earlier today, on Aug. 25, 2025, Strategy has acquired an additional 3,081 BTC — $356.9 million in equivalent — at an average price of $115,829.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/25/2025 - 13:24
    Strategy Buys Bitcoin Dip as Total Holdings Top 632,450 BTC
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    To provide context, Marathon Holdings (MARA), Strategy's closest rival in the corporate BTC holding segment,  operates a 12.5x smaller Bitcoin (BTC) stake. 

    In total, corporations allocated almost $110 billion worth of Bitcoin (BTC), or 4.7% of its total supply. The best ROI so far gas been accomplished by Riot Platforms and ProCap BTC corporations.

    Bitcoin (BTC) price retraces: Peak in?

    Accumulators who joined the race later demonstrate modest results. For instance, "Japanese Strategy" Metaplanet Inc. allocated almost 19,000 BTC, with 1.09x ROI at current prices.

    Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, is changing hands at $112,236, down 2% in last 24 hours. While some speakers are pessimistic about the potential of a further rally, Glassnode demonstrates the chart that shows that the biggest gains are yet to come for BTC.

    Based on data from 2017 and 2021 rallies, the peak phase might arrive 2-3 months from today. However, cycles in crypto are getting longer with the growing capitalization of crypto markets.

    #Bitcoin Price #Michael Saylor #Strategy News #Riot Platforms
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Aug 25, 2025 - 15:57
    XRP Price Prediction for August 25
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Aug 25, 2025 - 14:55
    Shiba Inu and Massive 9,000,000,000,000 Loss: SHIB Price Effect
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NE-YO Partners with Neura to Transform Entertainment with Emotional AI
    HKGAI and FLock.io Partner to Advance Decentralised AI for Government Efficiency
    Ethereum Breaks $4,750 Support As Pepeto Crosses $6,287,248 in Presale Funding
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 25, 2025 - 16:17
    Bitcoin: Saylor's Strategy Now Holds 3% of Total Supply
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Aug 25, 2025 - 15:57
    XRP Price Prediction for August 25
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 25, 2025 - 14:55
    Shiba Inu and Massive 9,000,000,000,000 Loss: SHIB Price Effect
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all