    ICP Completes New Update for Deuterium

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Threshold-Schnorr to become Omnity's rocket engine
    Tue, 13/08/2024 - 12:00
    ICP Completes New Update for Deuterium
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) has announced the integration of Threshold-Schnorr signatures and on-chain Bitcoin block headers as part of its Deuterium milestone.

    Advertisement

    This advancement enables developers to create Bitcoin-native applications that were previously impossible, such as directly signing Schnorr signatures, inscribing Ordinals and handling BRC-20 tokens on Bitcoin's layer 1.

    This enables builders like Omnity to handle Taproot assets and connect them with chains that use ed25519 signatures (such as Osmosis and Solana).

    HOT Stories
    Urgent Shiba Inu Giveaway Alert Issued to SHIB Community: Details
    Satoshi to Be Surpassed as Biggest Bitcoin Holder This Year
    Solana (SOL) Bounces: $150 Lies Ahead, Will Ethereum (ETH) Face Death Cross? Two Key Bitcoin (BTC) Price Levels Revealed
    SEC Sues $650 Million Crypto Pyramid Scheme

    Over 68 million Ordinals inscriptions, with a total fee of $459 million and over 15 million Runes transactions, are testaments to the rising builder and user activity in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

    Related
    ICP Turns Three, Releases New Roadmap With AI in Focus
    Thu, 05/16/2024 - 14:55
    ICP Turns Three, Releases New Roadmap With AI in Focus
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    The Deuterium milestone also enables Helix to play a part in the growing Bitcoin layer-2 ecosystem. Runes and Ordinals now value over $1 billion, with a daily trading volume of $2.25 million. It also opens the doors to protocol integrations like Stacks ($4.1billion TVL) or Rootstock.

    Bitcoin is evolving from the digital gold to a decentralized economic infrastructure, with new protocols like Runes and BRC20 driving transaction volumes. However, the lack of native smart contract support on Bitcoin has been a barrier for developers.

    ICP’s latest integration overcomes this, allowing full access to Bitcoin block data and unlocking new possibilities for decentralized applications on the Bitcoin network.

    “Most Bitcoin meta protocols, like Ordinals and BRC20, use Taproot transactions that rely on Schnorr signatures. With tSchnorr, ICP smart contracts can now natively sign Bitcoin transactions, enabling developers to create a wide range of use cases like etching runes, DeFi lending markets backed by Ordinals, or infrastructure such as decentralized indexers. We're already seeing a major surge in developers adopting tSchnorr, and we believe this will significantly accelerate development in the Bitcoin ecosystem,” Lomesh Dutta, VP of Growth at the DFINITY Foundation, said

    Threshold-Schnorr will become Omnity's rocket engine, enabling it to handle Bitcoin Taproot assets and connect with blockchains like Solana and Osmosis that use the ed25519 signature scheme by the end of August 2024.

    #Internet Computer Protocol
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 13, 2024 - 13:48
    Urgent Shiba Inu Giveaway Alert Issued to SHIB Community: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Aug 13, 2024 - 13:22
    103 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Withdrawn From Bankrupt Crypto Exchange
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bit-Chess Announced Its Presale for Decentralized Chess to Take the Center Stage
    Unlock the Future: VYUG’s Historic Airdrop Launches This August!
    Aleph Zero Launches Its EVM-Layer on Mainnet
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Urgent Shiba Inu Giveaway Alert Issued to SHIB Community: Details
    103 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Withdrawn From Bankrupt Crypto Exchange
    Shytoshi Kusama Might Set SHIB on Fire This Week, Here's Why
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD