Hoskinson Talks Digitization with Ethiopian Ministry of Education as Part of Cardano Africa Tour

Cardano's Charles Hoskinson visits MOE in Ethiopia to discuss digitization of the country on the whole, and education in particular

On his Cardano tour taking place in Africa, covering several countries from south to north (finishing in Egypt), head of IOG and Cardano creator, Mr. Charles Hoskinson, has visited Ethiopia.

During his visit, he went to the local MOE—Ministry of Education—to discuss opportunities for the digital transformation of the country, largely based on blockchain tech.

Dropped by the MOE today to discuss the digital transformation of Ethiopia's educational credentials. Five million students on schedule pic.twitter.com/FGhguPDW2q — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) October 28, 2021

As part of the tour, Hoskinson has already visitied Burundi, the Republic of South Africa and others, meeting presidents and top-tier businessmen to discuss the future of their countries, in which digitization based on blockchain innovations will rule.

Hoskinson also plans to visit Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt.