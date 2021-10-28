lumenswap_lottery
Hoskinson Talks Digitization with Ethiopian Ministry of Education as Part of Cardano Africa Tour

News
Thu, 10/28/2021 - 12:53
article image
Yuri Molchan
Cardano's Charles Hoskinson visits MOE in Ethiopia to discuss digitization of the country on the whole, and education in particular
On his Cardano tour taking place in Africa, covering several countries from south to north (finishing in Egypt), head of IOG and Cardano creator, Mr. Charles Hoskinson, has visited Ethiopia.

During his visit, he went to the local MOE—Ministry of Education—to discuss opportunities for the digital transformation of the country, largely based on blockchain tech.

As part of the tour, Hoskinson has already visitied Burundi, the Republic of South Africa and others, meeting presidents and top-tier businessmen to discuss the future of their countries, in which digitization based on blockchain innovations will rule.

Hoskinson also plans to visit Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

