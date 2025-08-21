Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    $72,690,044 XRP Stuns Major Exchange – Was It Bitstamp Or Another Platform?

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 21/08/2025 - 10:13
    Massive amount of XRP transferred, misleading crypto community on X
    Advertisement
    $72,690,044 XRP Stuns Major Exchange – Was It Bitstamp Or Another Platform?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Major blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, which monitors large cryptocurrency transfers, has spotted a large amount of crypto moved from a top crypto trading platform, Bitstamp. Millions of XRP have been transferred in a matter of minutes.

    However, one important detail has radically changed all the main points in this case: it was not Bitstamp.

    25,000,000 XRP on move; where from?

    The aforementioned source of on-chain data stated that a significant chunk of 25,000,000 XRP valued at $72,690,044 was withdrawn from the top Bitstamp crypto exchange to an unknown blockchain wallet.

    HOT Stories
    CEO of Largest US Crypto Exchange Stuns with $1 Million Bitcoin Price Prediction
    XRP Paints Critical Divergence, Dogecoin (DOGE): Last Chance, Explosive Solana (SOL) Rally Now?
    XRP Golden Cross Flip, Shiba Inu Rockets 699,000% in Liquidation Imbalance, Bitcoin Risks Losing $100,000 — Crypto News Digest
    Scaramucci Compares Crypto to Uber

    The community decided that this transaction proved the fact that crypto whales had begun accumulating the Ripple-related cryptocurrency, sharing this opinion in the comments section.

    Advertisement

    However, data provided by XRPscan revealed that the platform from which millions of XRP were withdrawn was not Bitstamp. According to that data, it was another major exchange and an institutional crypto custodian, BitGo.

    Per XRPscan, this was an internal transfer made between two wallets that belong to BitGo. Why Whale Alert mentioned Bitstamp remains unknown.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 08/21/2025 - 08:05
    Binance CEO Initiates Hot Crypto Discussion on X: Details
    ByYuri Molchan

    XRP readies for rebound, analyst says

    According to a recent X post published by crypto analyst and trader Ali Martinez, the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization value, XRP, seems to be preparing for a price rebound.

    The chart shared by Martinez shows a buy signal on an hourly chart displayed by the TD Sequential indicator. It was developed by Tom DeMark to predict trend reversals using a nine-candle setup.

    Currently, XRP is changing hands at $2.89 after declining by roughly 3% over the past 24 hours. Overall, since Aug. 14, XRP has been pushed down by a substantial 13.7%, falling from the local high of $3.35.

    #XRP #Bitstamp #BitGo news
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 10:09
    $80,000,000,000 in Ethereum in 24 Hours: This Wave Is Enormous
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 9:45
    XRP vs. Bitcoin Chart Signals Trouble as August Nears End
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Fintech Week London Joins Forces with Fintech Fringe to Maximise Support for Scaling Companies
    OpenServ names Joey Kheireddine Head of Blockchain, joining from Eliza Labs (formerly AI16z)
    MetaWin Announces $1.3 Million NFT Holder Exclusive Giveaway
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 10:13
    $72,690,044 XRP Stuns Major Exchange – Was It Bitstamp Or Another Platform?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 10:09
    $80,000,000,000 in Ethereum in 24 Hours: This Wave Is Enormous
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 9:45
    XRP vs. Bitcoin Chart Signals Trouble as August Nears End
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all