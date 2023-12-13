Here's Why Bitcoin Might See Surge in Corporate Adoption

The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) has unveiled a new Accounting Standards Update (ASU) aimed at streamlining the accounting and disclosure of certain crypto assets.

This update represents a major step towards integrating digital currencies into mainstream corporate finance.

Rewriting the crypto accounting playbook

The ASU mandates that entities measure certain crypto assets at fair value, recognizing any changes in this value as part of their net income.

Additionally, it requires detailed disclosures about significant holdings, contractual sale restrictions, and reporting period changes.

Applicable to assets that are intangible, fungible, blockchain-based, cryptographically secured, and not issued by the reporting entity or its affiliates, the new rules will take effect for fiscal years beginning after Dec. 15, 2024, with early adoption options being available.

Crypto bigwigs cheer the change

Prominent figures in the cryptocurrency industry have welcomed the FASB's decision with open arms. Microstrategy's Michael Saylor, a leading advocate for Bitcoin, views this as a crucial step forward in establishing Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset for corporations globally.

Similarly, Blockstream CEO Adam Back, one of the earliest Bitcoin adopters, sees this as a positive move for corporations since this would allow for a more accurate representation of Bitcoin treasury values in financial accounts.