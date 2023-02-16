Here's Who Pushed Bitcoin (BTC) Higher by 12%: Details

Thu, 02/16/2023 - 10:32
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Bitcoin surged to six-month high
Here's Who Pushed Bitcoin (BTC) Higher by 12%: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) brushed near $25,000 on Feb. 16, the highest level since August 2022, gaining 12% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin surged to a six-month high, according to Santiment on-chain analytics firm, on mild accumulation from 100 to 1,000 BTC traders.

In the first seven weeks of the year, Bitcoin (BTC) increased by about 50%, reaching a high of $24,903 on Feb. 16. At the time of publication, Bitcoin was trading at $24,610.

Institutional buying propels Bitcoin higher

Lookonchain, an on-chain data provider, explains what might have propelled Bitcoin and Ethereum higher.

Based on its findings, several funds and institutions have poured nearly $1.6 billion into the crypto market since Feb. 10. This is derived from the analysis of USDC stablecoin deposits and withdrawals on Circle from the said time to date.

From the chart it posted, it deduced that several funds/institutions withdrew nearly 1.6 billion USDC from Circle and deposited only about 0.2 billion USDC.

More specifically, a mysterious fund tagged "0x3356" by Lookonchain withdrew 953.6 million USDC from Circle and transferred it to exchanges. Lookonchain suggests that today's explosive rise in Bitcoin's price might have something to do with this fund.

Related
Ancient Bitcoin Wallet With 412 BTC Suddenly Reawakens After 11 Years: Details

Also, it has spotted a "mysterious fund" that kept on pouring money into the crypto market as lead cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum dropped. Since Feb. 10, the address has withdrawn 155 million USDC from Circle and transferred it to exchanges.

It also noted that this "mysterious fund" also withdrew 397 million USDC from Circle through a separate address and transferred to exchanges since Feb. 10. Another fund related to FalconX also withdrew 143 million USDC from Circle, Lookonchain stated in its thread of tweets.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image XRP (XRP) up 5% as Millions of Coins Shift Hands, Here's What's Happening
02/16/2023 - 12:21
XRP (XRP) up 5% as Millions of Coins Shift Hands, Here's What's Happening
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt: Golden Cross Useless for Making Predictions
02/16/2023 - 12:05
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt: Golden Cross Useless for Making Predictions
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image 'Chinese MATIC' Conflux (CFX) up 150%, DENT Follows It up, Here's Why
02/16/2023 - 11:44
'Chinese MATIC' Conflux (CFX) up 150%, DENT Follows It up, Here's Why
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev