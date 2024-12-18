Advertisement
    Here's How to Track Ripple USD (RLUSD) Metrics

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ripple's RLUSD can now be tracked on major cryptocurrency ranking platforms
    Wed, 18/12/2024 - 15:38
    Here's How to Track Ripple USD (RLUSD) Metrics
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The XRP community can already track Ripple's newly launched Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin on various cryptocurrency ranking platforms, such CoinGecko, CoinPaprika and CoinMarketCap. 

    According to data provided by CoinMarketCap, there are currently 53.18 million RLUSD tokens in circulation. 

    The stablecoin recorded $549,820 in trading volume on its debut day. 

    As reported by U.Today, the stablecoin officially went live on various exchanges, including Uphold, MoonPay, Keyrock and Bitso, on Tuesday. In the near future, the stablecoin will also appear on such trading platforms as Bitstamp and Bullish.  

    Shortly after its launch, the stablecoin briefly started trading at roughly $1.68 due to significant demand as well as a supply shortage. However, its price stabilized, as expected, in a relatively short period of time. 

    RLUSD is yet to appear on CoinGecko's list of stablecoins, and it will likely take quite a while before the new product will be able to move up in the rankings.  

    Tether (USDT), a juggernaut with a $140 billion market cap, is the biggest stablecoin by a huge margin. Circle's USDC comes in second place with $42.8 billion. Ethena USDe (USDE), a synthetic stablecoin that is powered by the Ethereum blockchain, is in third place with $5.9 billion. 

    In order to appear among the top 10 biggest stablecoins, RLUSD's market cap would need to surpass half a billion dollars.  

    RLUSD has been pitched as a fully regulated stablecoin, which is supposed to set it apart from some other competitors.   

    Recently, SWIFT veteran Andre Casterman described RLUSD as a game changer for the cross-border payments sector.

    #Ripple News #RLUSD
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

