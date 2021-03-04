ENG
RU

Here’s How Much LTC, BCH and ETC Grayscale Added to Its AUM On March 3

News
Thu, 03/04/2021 - 08:53
article image
Yuri Molchan
Largest buyer of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Grayscale, has added more Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum Classic, pushing its total AUM to $39.2 billion
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Data provided by analytics service Bybt indicates that, on March 3, Grayscale Investments added large amounts of LTC, BCH and ETH to its crypto portfolio.

The aggregate amount of digital assets managed by the company has now added up to $40 billion.

Grayscale keeps stocking up on Litecoin

Data from Bybt has it that, on March 3, the Barry Silbert-affiliated company added 1,468 Litecoins to its portfoliothe equivalent of $277,833.

Over the past week, Grayscale has bought 37,928 LTC and, in the past 30 days, its LTC holdings have increased overall by 141,254 coins from this Bitcoin fork.

As reported by U.Today earlier, by March 1, Grayscale had acquired around 80 percent of all LTC produced by miners in February. They had cumulatively mined 201,600 LTC coins.

More BCH and ETH added to Grayscale's AUM

Apart from the "digital silver" (LTC), on March 3, the largest crypto hedge fund purchased 1,822 BCH ($955,165) and 80,300 ETC ($895,949).

The weekly purchase of BCH has totaled 4,781 coins ($2,504,856).

Earlier this week, Grayscale also added 35,855,625 XLM to its Stellar Trust.

Overall, the biggest crypto-purchasing hedge fund is holding a staggering $39.2 billion of digital assets under management as of March 3.

6658_01
Image via Bybt
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

