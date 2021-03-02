ENG
Grayscale Acquires Almost 35 Million XLM as Institutional Interest in Stellar Grows

Tue, 03/02/2021 - 10:22
article image
Yuri Molchan
According to recent data from Stellar Lumens, Grayscale has added an amount close to 35 million XLM to its crypto holdings over the past month
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Over the past 30 days, Grayscale Investments hedge fund has acquired 35,855,625 XLM.

The company has also purchased 243,519 ETH, 174,939 LTC and other altcoins in the past month.

Image via Twitter

Grayscale purchases $15,283,080 in XLM, adds more ETH, LTC, BCH

Stellar's Turkish Twitter page has shared a link to the Grayscale page on the Bybt analytics platform that shows that, over the past month, the biggest crypto hedge fund has added 35,855,625 XLM to its Stellar Trust; that is $15,283,080 in fiat.

Over the past 24 hours, Grayscale purchased 6,568,516 XLM, totaling $2,799,760.

Aside from that, the company has purchased $381,661,016 worth of Ethereum (243,519 ETH), $352,211,536 in Bitcoin (7,169 BTC) and $31,969,945 in Litecoin (174,939 LTC).

Grayscale also bought more BCH, ZEC and ZEN.

Image via Bybt

Goldman Sachs to Trade Bitcoin Futures

Grayscale grabs 80 percent of LTC minted in January, holds almost $40 billion AUM

The amount of Stellar bought on March 1 totals 6,568,516 XLM ($2,799,760) and 3,347 of ETH ($5,255,163).

The number of LTC coins bought by Grayscale last month represents 80 percent of all Litecoin mined in January. Last month, miners created 201,600 LTC overall.

The total amount of crypto assets under the company's management constitutes $36.9 billion as of March 1, according to Grayscale's recent tweet.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

